Well, Facebook Dating is finally, officially here, bringing a whole bunch of bells and whistles with it. Take, for example, this whole “Secret Crush” thing — a feature which has many wondering, “How does Secret Crush on Facebook Dating work, anyway?” Although Facebook Dating as a whole seems a bit more complicated than many other online dating services out there, the good news is that Secret Crush, at least, seems to be relatively simple. Here’s the deal with this key feature of Facebook's first official foray into online dating.

Facebook Dating began its initial test in Colombia in September of 2018 before rolling out more broadly that November. As of today, it’s available in the United States, as well, with an expansion planned to arrive in Europe in 2020. Functioning within the larger Facebook app, the online dating service is opt-in (meaning you can completely ignore it if you’re not interested in it); if you decide to give it a shot, though, it’ll create a Facebook Dating profile using information and photos from your existing Facebook profile while still keeping your Dating and original Facebook profiles separate. (Your Facebook Dating activity also isn’t shared to Facebook itself, keeping the two services distinct if you’re looking for that kind of division.)

Once you opt in and get your Dating profile set up, you can match with people based on your interests and events you’ve gone to — but although you can choose for your matches to include friends of your Facebook friends, the Dating functionality won’t by default match you with people you actually know. Basically, what happens in Facebook Dating stays in Facebook Dating — unless you choose for it not to.

That’s where Secret Crush, which was originally announced in April of 2019 at the F8 developer conference, comes in.

In some ways, Secret Crush is a more jazzed-up version of the system on which Tinder made its name. There’s no swiping in Secret Crush of course, but it works off the same “if you both like each other, we’ll let you know so you can take it from there” principal that makes up Tinder’s core activity. Facebook Dating’s Secret Crush function is still its own thing, though — and it’s notable for being the main way in which you can opt to be matched with people you’re actually Facebook friends with.

Secret Crush lets you select people you’re friends with on Facebook — or if you’ve connected your Instagram profile with your Facebook Dating profile, people who follow you on Instagram — to a special “Secret Crush” list. The exact makeup of this list stays private to you, although whenever you put someone who also uses Facebook Dating on the list, that person will get a notification that someone “has a crush” on them — kind of like letting them know they’ve got a good old-fashioned secret admirer.

If you both add each other to your Secret Crush lists, then the app reveals you to each other and grants you the ability to message each other within Dating. However, if you add someone to your Secret Crush list who isn’t on Facebook Dating, who doesn’t have a Secret Crush list on Facebook Dating, or who doesn’t add you to their Secret Crush list, then the only person who will know you’ve added that person to your own Secret Crush list is you. You can have up to nine people on your Secret Crush list at any given time, so choose your additions wisely.

The online dating scene does seem to be a bit overloaded at this point; there are so many options when it comes to services you can use that sometimes, it can feel a bit overwhelming figuring out where to start. Facebook Dating, though, has the advantage of accessibility: It’s free to use, and it’s fueled by a social network on which many people already have profiles. Indeed, according to Statista, Facebook has 2.41 billion monthly active users worldwide as of the second quarter of 2019, making it the biggest social network in the entire world.

If you’re interested in trying it out, all you need to do is make sure you have the latest version of the Facebook app installed and tap “Get Started” when the card featuring Facebook Dating pops up on your screen. Have fun!