Published on Tuesday, a study in the BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine journal showed how gun deaths drastically affect African Americans. A mixed team of researchers from Boston University School of Medicine, Columbia University, and the University of Massachusetts revealed in their cross-sectional report that firearm violence cut 4.14 years off black Americans' total life expectancy. In contrast, deaths attributable to gun violence caused a loss of 2.23 years of life expectancy among white Americans.

The research team said it studied statistics involving gun-related deaths that took place between 2000 and 2016. The data reportedly came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which gave the analysts a chance to view existing racial disparities between white and black Americans as far as the impact of gun violence was concerned.

The researchers defined "life expectancy" as "the mean number of years a cohort of people might expect to live according to the current age-specific mortality rates."

The report claimed that life expectancy was one of the most significant markers to study demographics with. Analysts reported that life expectancy had the power to give researchers an understanding of the "measure of the expected value of future life" among different groups of people.

More to come...