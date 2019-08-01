When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty with a foundation that had 40 different shades (and now has 50), she broke the internet and the beauty industry. TIME named Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Foundation one of the best inventions of 2017 and her groundbreaking color range would later create the term the Fenty Effect used by beauty experts to explain the idea that all makeup brands would now have to include a substantial, inclusive shade offering. While the foundation remains a best-seller, the formula is matte and oil-free — not super ideal for those who have dry skin or are looking for a dewier finish. Rihanna and her team get it, which is why they're launching a brand new formula — the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation (which will retail for $35), along with the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer ($32). The two new products will be available at FentyBeauty.com and Sephora on Aug. 15.

The Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation is a longwear formula perfect for those whose skin tends to be on the drier side versus oily. It offers medium to full coverage that aims to last all day without making your skin feel cakey or dry. It delivers a more natural-looking finish versus its sister's more matte look. The foundation comes in 50 different shades, so there's no question you'll be able to find the right match for your skin tone.

Thanks to the Fenty Beauty team, I got my hands on the new foundation before it comes out. Here's how the new Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation is different from the original formula.

It Comes In A Tube, Not A Bottle

Sara Tan

First and foremost, the entire packaging of the new foundation is different. Unlike the sleek glass bottle, the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation comes in a convenient tube, perhaps to express the more casual, everyday finish of the formula. But don't let the weight or size of the tube fool you — it contains the same 32 ML of foundation as the glass bottle.

The Formula Is Much More Hydrating (Meant For People With Normal To Dry Skin)

Sara Tan

If you've used the original formula, you know that almost immediately after applying it to your skin, the foundation sets and has a matte finish. The original foundation dries quickly, so you have to move quickly during the application process. This new formula is more forgiving — thanks to its hydrating properties — allowing you more time to blend it into your skin and unlike the original formula, the finish is non-drying and feels airy — not quite like a tinted moisturizer, but definitely not like a heavy foundation.

The Formula Delivers A Natural, Satin-Like Finish Versus A Matte Finish

Left: Before foundation with no makeup on; Right: After applying 2-3 pumps of the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation

I love the original Pro Filt'r Longwear Foundation, but because my skin tends to feel dry and prefer a glowier, more natural-looking foundation finish for day to day, I reserved it for special occasions, like parties or weddings where I needed a full matte face that would photography well. This new Hydrating Longwear Foundation on the other hand is one that I would happily use every day. If you're looking for a foundation that will provide coverage, but still allow your skin to look and feel like skin, this is it.

In the photo above, you can see what my skin looks like without makeup (on the left) and what my skin looks like with a couple pumps of the new formula (on the right). I'm still dewy where I want to be dewy, but not oily in my T-zone. The best way I can describe it? It's like the Paris filter on Instagram, but in real life! It covers pigmentation and blurs blemishes, but still lets you look like you. Two to three pumps went a long way, giving me a full coverage, almost satin-like finish. Another plus? It didn't make my skin feel dry or tight. The formula feels comfortable and light on my typically dry skin.

For days that I want to go lighter, I'll probably use one to two pumps for a more sheer, medium finish. I didn't set my face with powder in the photo above, but I didn't really feel I needed to.

It's Meant To Be Used With The New Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer

Sara Tan

With a new foundation formula comes a new primer. While Fenty Beauty did recently announce it was launching a Mattifying Primer, it did not mention that it was adding another to the line-up: a hydrating version. If you're looking to add an extra boost of hydration to your skin before applying the Hydrating Foundation (or any foundation for that matter), consider this primer.

The Hydrating Primer feels lighter than both the Mattifying Primer and the Instant Retouch Primer. It absorbs quickly into the skin, creating a smooth and plump base for your makeup. While it still has a "pore-diffusing" finish like Fenty Beauty's other primers, it's much more — you guessed it — hydrating. If you like your primers to feel more like skin care (like a gel-like moisturizer, let's say) you might prefer this formula to the others.

If you like a super matte finish and your skin is on the oily side, this foundation might not be for you. But if you're looking for a foundation that's more hydrating than the original and delivers a satin-like finish, the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation might be your new everyday go-to. Both the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation and the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer will be available on Aug. 15 on FentyBeauty.com and Sephora.