After having just (barely) come out the other side of the recent Mercury retrograde, I know we all shudder at the thought of another major planet embarking on a backwards astral journey. But Jupiter retrograde 2019 began on April 10, and it'll continue on its rearward path through Aug. 11, at which point it will finally station direct again. But before you decide to go into astrological witness protection for the next four months, hear me out: Out of all the retrogrades that our solar system can serve us, this one happens to be one of the most beneficial — and the most pleasant to navigate. In fact, this particular Jupiter retrograde is something most of us should look forward to, so long as we're willing to do the work its asking of us.

Here's why. Firstly, Jupiter is a feel-good, lucky planet to begin with. Known as the "greater benefic" in astrology due to the favorable vibes and benefits it's able to bestow wherever it travels, the planet represents abundance, expansion, good luck, opportunity, and overall positivity. Everyone wants Jupiter on their side.

And this good-vibes planet is having an especially good year already, too. Jupiter is currently traveling through Sagittarius (and will stay there through December), the happy-go-lucky sign of the archer. Jupiter naturally rules the fiery, philosophical sign of Sag, so it feels extra comfortable and powerful here and is considered a lucky placement for every zodiac sign. This is a year full of expansion, new ideas, higher education, travel, and the integration of cultures.

That all said, not even a four-month-long backspin can stop Jupiter from snowing down sweet lil' blessings on all of us. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who expanded on what to expect during this retrograde period. "Jupiter retrograde adds optimism and flavor to our higher minded visions, dreams, and spirituality," shares Stardust. "We will be motivated to search for deeper meaning, but the results prove to yield positive for all." Nothing to be scared of here — retrograde-induced growing pains are real, yes, but they're a necessary part of the extraordinarily exciting process of becoming a more evolved version of you, and that's what's taking place over this transit.

Over the coming months, expect to feel mental, philosophical, and ideological expansion taking place when it comes to your personal values, relationships, and connection to spirituality. Jupiter retrograde is bringing our stuff to the surface, to be sure — face whatever arises, follow the paths that are currently unfolding in front of you, and allow your intuitive nature to guide you toward the areas that need your attention during this transit. Jupiter's excitable, lucky vibe combined with Sagittarius' knowledge-hungry, thrill-seeking energy will help you face these areas of your life with positivity and zeal. Be careful of getting overly optimistic (keep those feet on the ground, friends), which can cause a lil' crash n' burn post-Rx, and rather embrace shifts with cautious optimism and a true openness to everything and anything. Remember, everything was once foreign to us at one time — we mustn't run from the unfamiliar.

To get the scoop on what's in store for us during this inevitable backspin, Bustle also chatted with astrologer Renee Watt who, along with Stardust, helped to weigh in on what to expect. Here's how Jupiter retrograde will affect each zodiac sign so you can prepare for the journey.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Now's a good time to reevaluate your thought process, Aries — and perhaps even take a social media detox to clear your mind of all the excess stimulation. "Your mind may be a little overstimulated from all the information you’ve taken in lately, and the various subjects you’ve immersed yourself in," explains Watt. "Take the next few months to work this information backwards and return to the basics of your education — this retreat to simpler ideologies will help you add up any miscalculations you’ve encountered."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Jupiter retrograde is prompting a philosophical and spiritual shift within you, Taurus, and you're probably going to feel fully transformed by the end of it. Embrace these changes and roll with the shifting tides of your changing spiritual ideologies. You'll begin to see the world through a lens of infinite possibilities. "Your inner witchy visions will take flight, elevating your power and magic," shares Stardust. Follow your intuition, try new practices, and keep your mind, ears, and heart open to new ideas.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Where exactly are your pouring your energy, Gem? There's likely an imbalance that will emerge, and during Jupiter Rx, you should take a look at whether your current romantic engagements are actually serving your true needs and desires. "Your love life may have required a little too much of your focus lately, and the romantic stress you’ve felt this year has become more of a nuisance than you’d like," explains Watt. "Take the next four months to assess whether or not your love life has become a drain — cut out anyone who is dragging you down, create boundaries, and reapply focus towards people and things that leave you feeling energized and confident!"

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While Jupiter loves big moves, this retrograde is asking you to slow yourself down (as most retrogrades do!). "You may be a tad more lackadaisical than usual, opting to sleep in and veg out to your new favorite binge worthy Netflix series," shares Stardust with Bustle. Shift your priorities and rearrange your responsibilities to allow for some wiggle room when it comes to keeping up with the day-to-day grind. You'll want to up the self-care, get some extra rest, and use this as an excuse to listen to your own desires: What is it that you're missing or wanting? Chances are you'll be able to provide those things for yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Cool n' confident on the outside, secret control freak on the inside — the secret life of a Leo, am I right? But now's the time to let loose a bit and allow yourself to float into yet-unknown territory — philosophically, romantically, and professionally. "Known for your unwavering pride, this Jupiter Rx has you in a more malleable place," explains Watt. "You’re feeling a little more loosened up, which is a great tool for you creatively. Use the next 4 months to break through artistic barriers, let go of your ego a bit, and allow your inner-child to call some of the shots."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

With Jupiter backspinning through travel-lovin' Sagittarius, expect for the wanderlust vibe to hit you pretty hard over the coming months. "Your dreams of a palatial pad may consume your mind, motivating you to move to a different dwelling that satisfies your tastes," notes Stardust. Whether it's planning a last-minute summer vacation, finally making that move to a new spot you've been eyeing, or just looking at your own surrounding through a fresh, retrograde-altered set of eyes, feel free to scratch your itch for something new to get yourself through this Rx period.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Jupiter's backspin is definitely bringing up a lot of feelings for you, Libra, but that's OK! Ride the emotional waves, stay centered in yourself, and remember that at the end of the day you always have you. "This retrograde period may feel a little rocky for you, sweet Libra," warns Watt. "There could be some overwhelming emotions or situations, but if you stay on top of self care routines and tap into your natural ability to create balance you’ll come out on top!" Treat yourself with extra love and care, just as you would treat a best friend who was going through a lot, too. You are worthy of love, so give it to yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

As the planet of abundance, Jupiter's backspin is doing a quick review of the old, dusty debts owed to you, Scorpio — and it's looking like you're in for a little Jupiter-style good luck streak. "A payback on an outstanding debt will fluff up your bank account, allowing you to buy new seasonal digs and clothes," explains Stardust. Allow your aesthetic to guide you in treating yourself a lil' bit over the coming months. Inner transformation can sometimes begin on the outside, so let your personal style act as your spiritual compass.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Jupiter retrograde is asking your inner-child to come forward and take the reigns on your attitude and outlook on life — this freedom will unlock new and exciting opportunities post-retrograde. "As your planetary ruler, Jupiter naturally wants you to have a good time! Use this retrograde energy to tap into a more youthful version of yourself," advises Watt. "[W]ith this carefree attitude you’ll notice a boost in your energy and the good times will be free flowing!"

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Spiritual expansion is on the menu for you during this retrograde, Capricorn, so prepare to embrace the less rational side of life and trade in cold hard facts for some good ol' intuition, instead. "Connecting to your spiritual side will allow you to feel free and secure — embrace your soulful desires now," advises Stardust to Bustle. You'll be pleasantly surprised by how stable you can feel when following your heart and spirit over your mind and physical senses. Allow the winds of magic to fill your sails and take you on a new journey.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Being overly optimistic is one warning to heed during Jupiter retrograde, and doing so can result in some ruffled feathers when it comes to relating to others people close to you. "There may be a little bit of tension amongst friends and peers the next four months, and buttons may get pushed," warns Watt. "Use these confrontations to iron out any core issues you’ve been avoiding; you’ll come out with stronger/deeper friendships based on the work you’re willing to do."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Power, inspiration, and new life is coming during this retrograde. Check out the things you've set aside recently: How can you breathe something fresh into these old dogs? A new perspective can change everything. "Old work projects may prove fruitful now, giving speed and acclaim to your professional visions," shares Stardust with Bustle. Channel this inspo into your work life for an ultimate fast-track to prosperous new opportunities. Jupiter brings luck — accept its blessings.