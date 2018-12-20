If you're feelin' slightly dead inside as a result of this retrograde-filled astrological mess of a year we call 2018, you're not alone. This past year was not for the faint of heart. But don't worry, there's good news on the horizon — in fact, it's written in the stars. Turns out, we're all being fully #blessed in 2019, and it's all thanks to the planet Jupiter's transit into the zodiac sign of Sagittarius that happened in November. If you're not super into astrology, this might seem like a different language to you, but don't worry: Just know that this super lucky placement is bringing on the good vibes and big-time abundance for all zodiac signs. Love it, need it, can't get enough of it!

Jupiter began its transit into the Sagittarius zodiac sign on Nov. 8, 2018 and will journey through the sign until Dec. 2, 2019, giving us nearly 13 full months to ride the wave of this auspicious placement. Sagittarius, which is ruled by Jupiter, is one of the planet's home signs, making it an extra-comfy placement that only amplifies all of Jupiter's gifts and energies. It's a sweet, fun blessing that rolls in after a year of majorly hectic roller coaster-esque astrology, and we are so dang ready for it. Now's the time to move, groove, and open up your mind, cause there are big things ahead and this year is going to energize you to make sh*t happen. Let the Jupiter in Sagittarius party begin!

Jupiter is the planet of good vibes, good luck, and big opportunities. It's known as a "greater benefit" planet in traditional astrology, which essentially refers to its ability to, well, bestow "great benefits" wherever it goes. While no planet is totally good or bad (a planet's energy all depends on where it's located and its relationship to other planets!), Jupiter has undeniably positive, exciting vibes, which will welcome potential for all sorts of great things in the lives of all zodiac signs. Just as the planet itself is totally ginormous (it's the biggest planet in our solar system, y'all), so is its energy! Jupiter is expansive, abundant, enlightenment-seeking, and a major bringer of growth and opportunity.

Jupiter hasn't moved through Sagittarius since fall of 2006, which makes this transit feel like a long awaited homecoming. "In Sagittarius, Jupiter has all of the power, energy, and confidence it needs to do its job," explained astrologer Chani Nicholas. "Get ready to grow." Jupiter spent the past 13 months in the deep and moody sign of Scorpio, which forced us to wade through and clear out all the dark stuff in our lives. While this made life kind of tough for most people, it turns out that it was really all to make room for go-getter Sagittarius' blessings. Now that Jupe is home, the planet is feeling most at ease and ready to work its magic. Like, think about how it feels when you're traveling. Even if you're staying in cool places, it's hard to be your truest, fullest self when you're on the go. It's always easier to be you when you're in your space, surrounded by your vibes — and that's exactly how it feels when Jupiter re-enters Sag. Home sweet home, baby.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares, "Jupiter rules Sagittarius, which means the jovial and lucky planet is roaming through one of its favorite signs this year, bringing hope and wisdom to everyone." We all have an opportunity over the coming year to become more enlightened and expand ourselves in the best possible ways. But remember, while thinking big is good, sometimes you have to start small. So with Jupiter in Sag, we should all be aiming for the stars — but don't get so starry-eyed that you overlook the baby steps that are required to help you reach your goals. That's still going to be key if you want your big dreams to become big realities.

So, our giant buddy Jupiter is coming through with his Midas touch and turning everything he touches to bright n' shiny gold — but the expansive, jovial vibes will be affecting each sun sign a lil' bit differently. Here's how Jupiter in Sagittarius will affect each zodiac sign so you can plan accordingly and make the most of these especially posi vibes over the next year.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Hello little ram, get ready to pump up your jam fire-sign style and expand your horizons — literally (in a travel sense), but spiritually, too. "Your morality is on a high now, as you are able to take a higher minded stance on situations and circumstances," Stardust tells Bustle. Keep leaning into your spiritual side, Aries. You're doing tons of growing and coming into your own beliefs this year, so work to keep up the momentum.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Luxury-lovin' Taurus, expect good things finance-wise this year, as Jupiter is bestowing its golden blessings on your bank account. "Your wallet is thicker than ever, as you are yielding high profits from working hard," Stardust tells Bustle. "Keep up the good work!" Expect money to come jingling in from unexpected places, cause this year is going to be a fortunate one.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're a highly social being, Gem, and Jupiter is bringing tons of expansiveness to partnerships in your life of all sorts. But beware — that expansiveness can grow a little too large and seep outside of healthy boundaries, so keep things in check. "Relationships may boost your spirit, however, they also may be the source of jealousy," warns Stardust. "Try to work through these matters with your beau and peers before it becomes an issue."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While you may not be the biggest fan of ch-ch-changes, get ready to embrace new things — cause both your outlook and experiences will continue to grow over the coming year. "A new daily routine will cause stress at first, until you get the hang of it," Stardust explains to Bustle. "Enjoy the new energy, even if need time time to adjust to the changes." No need to transform into a ~new you~ overnight, so take your time getting used to dipping your toes into new things and make sure you deal with stress in a healthy way.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With Jupiter livin' it up in a fellow fire sign, you are going to be feelin' your fiery oats this year, Leo — and it's going to be fun. "Your creativity is at a high now! Jupiter will bring lovely artistic projects your way, which promise to be exciting and fun," Stardust tells Bustle. Your creative energy is majorly flowing and you seem to attract excitement, love, and opportunity at every turn. Just be sure you're not getting too wild to ensure you're still able to focus on turning your goals into actual realities.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The focus during this Jupiter transit is going to be on the home for you, Virgo. That means you might be literally outgrowing your old space (whether energetically or because of new additions to your household or family) and it's likely to prompt some kind of change. "You may feel suffocated in your home, craving more spacious digs," Stardust shares with Bustle. "This may encourage you to move to a new dwelling with a loftier feel." Do your thing and channel the positive growth-oriented vibes — just don't get overly caught up in obsessing on the details.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're already a great communicator, but Jupiter is going to be helping you grow into speaking your own inner truth. That's no easy task for a harmony-seeking Libra like yourself, but it's so necessary — and you're going to feel so much more enlightened after allowing this part of you to grow. "Your truthful nature may encourage you to let go of dishonest friends," Stardust tells Bustle. "Be prepared to be shocked as truths are revealed, which may lead to the demise of relationships." This could cause some upheaval, but it's all in the name of positive growth and making room for new opportunities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Money matters are growing and happenin' for you now, Scorp, so now's the time to look at increasing your income, asking for that raise you know you deserve, or making some thought-out investments. "A profitable investment leaves you willing to play the stock market at higher stakes," advises Stardust "Make sure you know all the details before investing." Again, don't skip over the small details or fine print, but luck is on your side — so if you're going to take a leap of faith, now's a good time to do so!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When Jupiter is in Sagittarius, there's no better sign to be! "Jupiter is bringing you extra luck this year, as the jovial planet aligns with your Sun, speeding up fame and fortune for you," shares Stardust with Bustle. "The flip side is you may experience anxiety due to Jupiter’s presence. Word of advice: Don’t rush, work at your own pace." You are going to be flooded with big-time blessings this year, Sag, so keep a steady head to ensure you're maximizing the longevity and sweetness of each and every one of them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You have an opportunity to grow beyond your current frame of mind this year, Cap. You're sensible and grounded, yes, but give some extra credence to your intuition over this period, as you may be surprised by where it leads you. "Your subconscious desires take hold of you, forcing you to rejuvenate your senses through mindful meditation and relaxation," advises Stardust. Trust the flow and process of Jupiter in Sag's boons and allow yourself to morph into a new, more enlightened version of you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Collaborative efforts and your social life are going to take the wheel this year, Aquarius, and Jupiter is giving life to this whole area of your existence. "Friendships will become the focal point of your year, as you find yourself closely identifying with your crew," Stardust explains to Bustle. You can for sure be a bit of a lone wolf, but don't be afraid to lean on your squad for support — and for some much deserved fun time, too! Now's the time to get close to others and allow the magic of collaboration to sprinkle your life with joy.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

All right, lil' fishy, Jupiter is raining down the good vibes all over your professional life this year, so prepare to grow into dope new possibilities. "Your lucky streak at work is on fire now," shares Stardust. "Yes, sweet Pisces, you’re finally getting all the acclaim you deserve on the professional front this year!" Maybe this looks like your dream job, or maybe this just looks like a majorly auspicious new stepping stone in your career. Either way, you're doing some major growing in these areas this year so prepare for the best.