Even though Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are no longer in a romantic relationship, they really are a solid pair as friends and parents to their three children. However, they both admit that it took a long time to get to that great place. In fact, how Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parent their kids involves a lesson they learned from Kris Jenner — inadvertently at least.

During a recent interview for Kourtney's new lifestyle website Poosh, the parents discussed a "what not to do" approach that was inspired the ultimate momager. While interviewing her ex, Kourtney asked, "How do we keep our relationship with the kids equal so that we don't play favorites?"

Before getting into the discussion, the mother-of-three explained why this is so important to her. Kourtney shared, "I think growing up with five siblings, my mom did compare us." Disick pointed out, "And she still does."

Kourtney confirmed, "She still does." Then, she went on to reveal, "She did it to me yesterday. She said, 'You're not Kendall [Jenner]' about something. And I was like, 'I know. I'm Kourtney. Thanks and I'm very happy with who I am.' And I called her today about it."

This prompted Disick to admit, "I would hate to be compared to someone. That would be horrible." One of the perks of being an only child!

Poosh on YouTube

After, Kourtney revealed what she said to her mom during their phone call earlier that day: "I said, 'The world compares us enough. We don't need to be compared by our own mother.' And I was thinking about it today. We never do that." Disick agreed and said, "That doesn't really cross my mind."

Kourtney reiterated, "I think it's a natural thing to love your kids for who they are as individuals." While Kourtney and Disick are contradicting the Kris Jenner approach to parenting, Kim Kardashian cannot say the same. Or at least she can't when it comes to the idea of having a "favorite" child.

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 16 premiere episode, Kim and her husband Kanye West reflected on their announcement that they have a son on the way.

Kim declared, "I'm very happy. I feel like the energy is [going] to be very balanced out." That makes sense, since the couple has two daughters, North and Chicago, and one son, Saint. Soon, they will have two of each.

Then, Kim shared, "Saint happens to be one of my favorite human beings." This did not fly with the rapper, who seems to agree with Kourtney and Disick's approach. West told his wife, "I don't think it's good when like parents feel like, 'This is my favorite child!'

However, Kim disagreed based on her own upbringing. She responded, "I think it changes. I mean it's reality. I was my mom's favorite for a good decade and now it's Kylie [Jenner]." And that is exactly what Kourtney and Disick are trying to avoid for their own children.

Of course, relationships change with time. And it makes sense for family members to be closer with each other at different times. However, Kourtney and Scott's efforts to make sure that all of their children know that they are special is something to be admired, especially since they are growing up in the (very) public eye.