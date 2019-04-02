After keeping fans guessing for weeks, it's finally here: Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh launched on Tuesday, April 2. And as it turns out, Poosh is a "lifestyle website and e-commerce destination for modern living," per a press release. The reality star first teased the new project via Instagram and continued dropping hints without actually revealing what it's all about — until now.

Of course, diehard Kardashi-fans will recognize "Poosh" as the nickname for Kourtney's middle child, Penelope Scotland Disick. According to the same press release, 6-year-old Penelope "serves as its greatest inspiration. As the epitome of the Poosh girl, she plays by her own rules, colors outside the lines, and celebrates life with an infectious confidence and ease." And while yes, Kourtney is a mega-star with more than 75 million Instagram followers, the goal of the brand is to "transform the lofty concept of 'living your best life' into an achievable reality."

A quick scroll through Poosh.com reveals it's basically Kourtney's Instagram brought to life as a full-fledged website. Articles range from momager Kris Jenner sharing what it means to be a boss (via a sit-down video interview with Kourt) to beauty tips about how to get fuller-looking lips from none other than Beyoncé's makeup artist, Rokael Lizama. There's an entire section devoted to travel, too.

Since Kourtney's kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — are such a big part of her life, there are plenty of parenting stories, like non-toxic toy suggestions and room-decorating advice. There's also Kris' go-to brownie recipe, among other food-related content, such as berry smoothies for kids or matcha pancakes.

Kourtney explains in the Poosh press release:

"People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living."

While Kim Kardashian once sparked a major family fight for calling Kourtney the "least exciting to look at" (don't worry, they've joked about it since), it seems like the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister is taking it upon herself to really open up and share what she's all about — beyond her outer appearance.

Family, health, traveling, and wellness all are topics close to Kourtney's heart, so it's pretty cool for fans to get the chance to deep-dive into all those areas. As the site's About section explains, "Healthy living gets a bad wrap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that."

Poosh on YouTube

It remains to be seen which family members will pop up for Poosh sit-down interviews next, but based on how her sisters Kim and Khloé have already celebrated the brand on Instagram, it seems likely they'll make a cameo eventually. Plus, any video starring Khloé and Kourtney is guaranteed to be hilariously entertaining.

But in the meantime, you can make yourself some Kris Jenner-approved brownies and watch her spill all about her momager life in the video above — or at least that's what I'll be doing ASAP.