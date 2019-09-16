As we get ready to enter the new season of autumn, we'll also be getting ready to enter a new astrological season: starting on Monday, Sept. 23, we'll be saying goodbye to Virgo season and entering Libra season. This is a sign all about relationships, fun, and getting to know people, so this could prove to be a really exciting time for everyone, even if Libra isn't your sign. While Libra season is often about relationships, you might be wondering how it's going to affect your work. Make no mistake, it definitely will, but how Libra season will affect your work will depend on your zodiac sign.

During Libra season, we'll all typically feel a bit lighter, like we don't need to take things as seriously as we may have been doing during Virgo season. You may feel more inclined to take a break and just enjoy yourself... which may or may not be good for your career. This is also known as the sign of balance (it's symbolized by a balanced scale), so you may find that compromise and harmony are really important to you in all aspects of your life.

Still, it's not all just fun and games. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who said, "Libra season will motivate everyone to strive for success and to not overstep in our partnerships; also to value the relationship we have with our coworkers." That definitely isn't a bad thing! Here's a look at how Libra season will affect you based on your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Source: Tina Gong/Bustle Remember how we said that Libra season was all about relationships? Well, we didn't just mean romantic ones. According to Stardust, an Aries can expect to find someone new to connect with at their job. She says, "A new partnership will help your boost status at work." Reach out to your co-workers and be willing to work as a team, and you might just find that there are a lot of benefits to be had.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Source: Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus, if you're not one to interact with the people you work with, you may want to change that through Libra season. Stardust says, "Hang with your coworkers this month. Treat them to happy hour or lunch to boost morale." This is a great way to connect with others, get to know people, build some lasting relationships, and maybe have a positive impact on your job.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Source: Tina Gong/Bustle Libra season isn't just about your connection with other people. This is also a creative sign that likes to have fun. For you, Gemini, that's only a good thing. "Your creativity is on point!" says Stardust. "Embrace your artistic visions this month." Use them to your advantage at work with a new project to impress your boss.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Source: Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer, you might need to step back from your job just a little bit, especially if it's been feeling extra overwhelming. Stardust suggests, "Try working from home a few days to find balance in your life." Since Libra season is all about balancing everything out, you may need to do that by carving out a little more space for yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Source: Tina Gong/Bustle Well, this shouldn't be a problem for you, bold Leo: Stardust suggests, "Speak up in the boardroom to let your colleagues know your amazing ideas." You don't mind being the center of attention and you definitely don't mind speaking up to anyone. Still, remember that this isn't a one man or woman show - you need to work with your colleagues even after impressing them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Source: Tina Gong/Bustle Good news, Virgo: Stardust says, "Its a great time to ask for a raise! Go get it!" Use the energy of Libra season to build up your relationship with your boss or manager so that you feel comfortable asking for a raise. You just might get it!

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Source: Tina Gong/Bustle It's your season, Libras, so you know things are going to be good! Actually, your work horoscope is really similar to a Virgos, which is a good thing. Bustle spoke with astrologer Priya Kale, who said, "It’s Libra season, you hold the cards! Is it time you asked for a raise? Evaluate your own performance first, then you can ask for what’s fair confidently."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Source: Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio, don't expect anything huge to happen at work during Libra season - but you're definitely setting the stage. Kale says, "You’re strategizing behind the scenes this Libra season, preparing for your come back. You needn’t reveal all your secrets, but keep partners on a need to know basis!" Sounds pretty exciting.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Source: Tina Gong/Bustle This is an important time for you to network, Sagittarius (which shouldn't be a problem for you). "As they say, it’s not just what you know, but whom you know," says Kale. "With planets moving through your social sector, get out there and network! You’re connecting with others who can help you make dreams come true."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Source: Tina Gong/Bustle This is a really exciting time for your career, Capricorn, so get ready. Kale says, "You’re on top of your game in Libra season, moving to the next level professionally. Your success isn’t in question, but clarify goals and then you can achieve success you’re proud of." Pay attention to what you want out of work so you can make the most of this season.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Source: Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius, expect things to be shaken up a bit with something new at your job. Kale says, "You could be traveling for work this month, or exploring international opportunities. Something isn’t as distant a hope as you imagined." You might get taken out of your comfort zone in a big way.