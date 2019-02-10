Music's biggest night is also one of its longest nights. It's always best to be prepared, and knowing how long the 2019 Grammys will last can help you make it through. It all depends on how much Grammys content you want to consume. You could just tune in for the actual awards show, which is a not-so-short three and a half hours. Or you could add hours of red carpet coverage to your day and really extend the musical fun.

According to TV Guide, CBS is airing the actual ceremony on Feb. 10 from 8 p.m. ET to 11:30 p.m. ET. Before that, though, there's also a red carpet on CBS from 7 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET. And then, of course, E! is hosting its own set of red carpet events. From 4 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET is the countdown to the red carpet, which happens before any of the celebs have shown up. So it's mostly the hosts talking about what to expect and reflecting on past years' styles. Then on E! from 6 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET is the actual red carpet where the stars will strut their stuff.

Obviously, that's a lot, so you're not to blame if you can only commit to the three and a half hours of the show. But there's still so much that's going to be jam-packed into that time, that it's possible it could run over. The show has over 25 musicians slotted to perform during the broadcast. Not to mention that awards still have to be presented and handed out in between those performances, and winners will be making speeches. It's a lot to fit into any amount of time.

But it's so jam-packed with content that it's likely to go at a pretty quick pace, which will stop it from feeling too long. Here are some of the things viewers can look forward to seeing on the big night.

Alicia Keys Is Hosting

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer is so excited to honor her fellow musicians, according to Rolling Stone. "I have been so blessed to have been on this stage before, multiple times, and understand what it is, what it feels like, what the artists are going through," she said, continuing:

"That’s what makes me excited to celebrate so many amazing nominees, particularly women nominees, so many who are my friends. There is a sense of true music community I can bring to the stage and I love the ability to lift each other up."

There's Going To Be A Special Tribute To Dolly Parton

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to a Grammys press release, not only will Dolly Parton be performing new music, but there's going to be a tribute to her hits sung by Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, and Katy Perry.

The Presenters List Is Filled With Big Names

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another Grammys press release lists the likes of Smokey Robinson, Meghan Trainor, Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Jada Pinket Smith, and more as presenters of this year's awards.

And There Will Be A Ton Of Other Performances

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The above press release notes that the Grammys has booked Cardi B, Chloe X Halle, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, Travis Scott, and so many, many more to perform on Sunday.

One person you won't be seeing perform? Ariana Grande, because as Bustle previously reported, Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich claimed he didn't think she could "pull something together" in time. Grande later disputed that on Twitter. (Bustle reached out to Ariana Grande and the Grammys for comment, but had not heard back at the time of publication.)

"I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken," Grande tweeted. "It was when my creativity and self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

Viewers can see for themselves on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.