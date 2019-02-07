Shortly after Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich alleged in an interview with the Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 7, that Ariana Grande would not be performing at the 2019 Grammys because she "felt it was too late for her to pull something together," the pop star is sharing her side of the story. In a series of tweets, Grande claimed to give the real reason she won't be attending this year's Grammys, which contradicts the producer's statements. According to Grande's tweets, that's because Ehrlich is "lying." (Bustle reached out to Ariana Grande and the Grammys for comment, but had not heard back at the time of publication.)

"i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me," Grande alleged on Twitter, after sharing a screenshot of Ehrlich's interview with the AP in which he claimed it was Grande who pulled her performance due to lack of time to prepare. "And it's too bad," Ehrlich said in the interview. "She's a great artist."

But, Grande claimed that time wasn't the problem. "i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken," she tweeted. "it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

Grande went on to detail her plan for the Grammys. "i offered 3 different songs," she claimed. But, ultimately, the singer alleged, they could not come to an agreement. "it’s about collaboration," Grande continued. "it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me."

The singer continued, "hope that helps everyone understand my decision. i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year." Grande is nominated for two Grammys: Best Pop Vocal Performance for “God Is a Woman” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.

While some fans don't think that's enough love for Grande, don't worry, "Thank U, Next" wasn't snubbed. Unfortunately, the single wasn't eligible for the 2019 Grammy nominations because it was released after the award show's cut-off. If Grande does win both or either of these awards they will mark her first Grammy wins.

The rumors that Grande would not be attending the Grammys have been swirling since Feb. 5 when Variety reported that she wouldn't be there because of "disagreements with producers." Specifically, it was reported that producers allegedly didn't want her to perform "7 Rings" and Grande allegedly was "insulted" and decided to pull out of the show.

But, following that report photos of Grande were still being used to promote the Grammys, leaving fans wondering what was going on. Even Grande joked that she "passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it typing those" tweets.

Grande might not be the only star missing this year's Grammys. E! News reported that Taylor Swift will also be skipping the biggest night in music because of her filming schedule for the upcoming big screen version of Cats the musical.

While Grande definitely won't be attending the Grammys, she still has a busy weekend ahead of her. Her new album Thank U, Next, which comes out less than a year after Sweetener, drops Friday, Feb. 8. And, hey, she could still be a winner on Sunday night.