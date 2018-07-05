Spoilers ahead. On July 6, the first MCU movie after Infinity War will hit theaters. Ant-Man and the Wasp's timeline means the film won't fill audiences in on what happened after Thanos snapped his fingers, but that doesn't mean Infinity War doesn't get addressed at all. The two Ant-Man and the Wasp post-credits scenes are the perfect opportunity for the movie's events to connect to the greater MCU, as they do indeed address Thanos and that massively impactful finger snap.

As with most Marvel movies' post-credits scenes, Ant-Man 2's consist of one serious scene and one silly scene. The serious one, which comes right after the actual movie wraps, provides a hint at how the characters of Ant-Man will factor into Avengers 4, while the second scene — coming at the very end of the credits — is just a silly throwback to the movie. It's a funny moment right in line with the sense of humor of the Marvel film, which is a thrilling tale following Hope van Dyne, aka the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Ant-Man, aka Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). If Ant-Man could fly, you might say that Hope provided the wind beneath his wings but, well, it's up to The Wasp to get everywhere in the movie, and what she does to save both of their butts time and time again will make you cheer in your seat.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

It's important to remember, when talking about Ant-Man and the Wasp and especially the post-credits scenes, that the movie doesn't take place after Infinity War. Rather, the film picks up shortly after Captain America: Civil War. As you'll remember, that movie saw Scott's debut among the Avengers as Ant-Man, but it got him in a lot of trouble with the government. So at the beginning of Ant-Man 2, Scott is on house arrest. Not only that, but Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) is mad that Scott disobeyed his request to avoid Tony Stark. While talking with reporters on the set of Ant-Man 2, Douglas told Bustle, "Yeah he’s pretty pissed off about that. He really is. That largely sets the initial tone between Scott and Hank. He still looks at [Scott] as not being the right choice for Hope. He's a little judgmental. She can do better."

The funny thing is that Hope does do better in Ant-Man 2. During almost every combat scene, the scientist's daughter consistently schools Ant-Man, as well as her actual opponents. The main villain in the movie is called Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and as great a team as Ant-Man and the Wasp are, they end up needing some backup when they face her.

That's where Luis (Michael Peña) and his team of ex-convicts, forming a security team, come in. As Luis points out to Hank, it's pretty ironic that the guys that robbed the scientist in the first Ant-Man end up helping him later. Since both Hank and Hope have to avoid the Feds finding out that they are working with Ant-Man (since he's supposed to be on probation after Civil War), almost everyone in Ant-Man 2 is hiding from the law.

Even though the events of Infinity War go unaddressed during the movie, it's hard to watch it without thinking about the fact that everything going dow could be occurring during the events of the third Avengers film. But that just makes the fact that everything seems to be leading up to Avengers 4 — as demonstrated by that first post-credits scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp — even cooler. There's plenty of exciting info to pave the way to next year's highly-anticipated MCU film.