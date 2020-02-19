If you've felt a little fuzzy in the mental department lately, it's probably because Mercury entered Pisces on Feb. 3 — and it's making us all feel a little hazy and daze-y, like we're stuck in a daydream. Mercury is the planet of communication, timing, technology, and clear-thinking, so when this planet moves into a new sign, we definitely feel the effects in our day-to-day lives. But when Mercury is in Pisces, an emotional water sign, it can make us feel a little softer and gentler, putting an emotional and spiritual twist on affairs that are usually ruled purely by logic. This can definitely be a good thing, but it's always helpful to know how Mercury in Pisces 2020 will affect you either way.

While Mercury typically spends only a few weeks transiting through each zodiac sign, it's camping out for a majorly extended stay in Pisces this year, and won't fully leave the Piscean waters until April 11. This is because Mercury retrograde winter 2020 takes place right smack in the middle of this transit, which means Mercury is doing double the time in this sign's territory.

In all honesty, Mercury doesn't particularly enjoy being in Pisces, because when this planet is here, it's known to be in its detriment — which means it struggles to be its usual meticulously-logical self. Pisces energy encourages us to soak up every little feeling, nuance, and psychic intuition like a spiritual sponge, while Mercury cares only about the cold, hard facts and objective thoughts — which can leave us trying to balance things between our heads and our hearts. It's a good time to loosen the reigns on your left-brain's logical analysis in favor of your right-brain's creativity and intuitiveness.

While all zodiac signs will feel their emotions trying to push their rationality out of the driver's seat for the next couple months, each sign will feel this transit a little bit differently, depending on how Mercury is hitting their chart. Here's how Mercury in Pisces affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've been fired up and ready to get things done lately, but you might find yourself on a much softer, more spiritual and introspective kick over the coming months. You're sifting through a lot of subconscious dirt at the moment, cleaning house when it comes to your spiritual views, and these esoteric thoughts seem to constantly be at the forefront of your mind and the tip of your tongue. Don't expect clear answers, but do enjoy this exploration.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're feeling extra into your friendships, collaborative projects, and social connections at the moment, and you'll likely find yourself approaching these relationships and communities from a much more empathetic, emotionally-focused place. That's great — connecting with others on an emotional and spiritual level can actually deepen your bonds right now and add extra layers of complexities to your connection.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your career and personal goals have been dominating your calendar lately, and it seems like the flow of work-related meetings, phone calls, and projects just won't stop. But suddenly, you're looking at your goals through a different lens. With dreamy Pisces at the helm and your ruling planet Mercury going retrograde, this isn't a great time to make concrete plans — but it is a great time to lean into your creativity and intuition to help you imagine your next moves in a new way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got an itch that can only be scratched by expanding your mind in new ways, Cancer, and you've found yourself interested in more spiritual, mystical, and emotional explorations lately. The next couple months are a great time to slow down and pick up some mystical books, a new tarot deck, a crystal pendulum, or whatever else you're interested in — and start learning.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Now's a great time to dive deep into yourself, Leo, as you're exploring some hidden, intense, and perhaps dark areas of your most intimate inner world. But don't be afraid of your shadow side — bringing it into the light is actually the best way to understand it. Don't be afraid to lean on your closest friends and open up conversations about more taboo, personal topics.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The emotional communication between yourself and your partner is going to be of the utmost important to you over the next couple months. Learning about what it means to commit to someone and coexist with them involves our minds and our hearts. You can make the most of Pisces' intuition-focused energy by feeling your way through these issues instead of trying to analyze them.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to up the self-care, Libra! You're totally re-evaluating your everyday routine, looking at ways to improve it so you can achieve a better balance between work, love, your health, and your happiness. The key to finding a solution might lie in adding more spiritual activities to your daily calendar. Once you do, you'll find other aspects of your life falling into place with synchronicity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The next few months offer you a beautiful opportunity to explore your emotions, creativity, and pleasure with a spiritual twist. Set time aside to express yourself through the mystical arts (grab your tarot deck!) or literal arts (write a poem or pour your feelings into a painting!). Now's a time to rely more on your intuition than your logic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While you're usually one to make plans and have conversations based on fleeting impulses, this transit will have you wanting to open up, get more intimate, and keep your affairs close to home. Learning more about and connecting with the people closest to you takes precedence over hitting the town with your party friends over the coming months. Just beware of the retrograde pulling up dusty old trauma files from the vault.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're feeling more social than usual over the next couple months, Cap, and you'll find yourself trying to make more plans and share more ideas with others — but you'll also find that the nature of your encounters will be a little more emotional and vulnerable than you're used to. That's OK! With logical Mercury in watery Pisces, you're bound to rely more on your intuition than facts right now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Mercury in Pisces is hitting your house of money and finances, so you're extra focused on getting things together in that department over the coming months. That said, you're going to need to get creative with it, as you'll find that your mind isn't really interested in number-crunching right now so much as it's interested in imagining fantastical new scenarios in which you can grow and expand in your goals. Lean into this creative thought streak and let it guide you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Mercury in Pisces might be making some other signs feel confused, but you, Pisces? You're feeling more ready to connect, express yourself, and allow your intuition to take the wheel than you have in a while. Mercury's extended stay in your sign over the next couple months is great for boosting your self-awareness, and allowing you to re-imagine the way you want to be perceived and present yourself to others. The sky's the limit, so don't let anything hold back your creativity now.