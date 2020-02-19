If you've been spending half your workday daydreaming instead of answering e-mails for the past couple weeks, blame astrology — because as of Feb. 3, logical planet Mercury entered Pisces, the dreamy and ethereal water sign. Mercury is here until April 11, due the the fact that Mercury retrograde takes place right in the middle of it and causes it to do double time. That said, Mercury in Pisces 2020 will affect your career in many different ways — and putting "spacing out" at the top of your daily to-do list is just one of them.

Mercury transits always have a heavy influence over our work lives due to the fact that this planet rules over rational thinking, communication, scheduling, and technology. When Mercury is in Pisces, our objective thinking gets a little clouded by Pisces' dreamy side, which can make logical endeavors at work more difficult to think through. We may also find that our communication style takes on a more emotional tone, too.

"Mercury’s transit through Pisces brings along with it true callings, channeled insights, and heightened psychic awareness," says astrologer Kristy Belich. "An inner knowing and sense of moral compassion beckons you toward a higher connection between yourself and your overall career path. You’ll feel more inclined to support those in need and want to submerge yourself into the deepest aspects of your work."

We'll all feel the effects of Mercury in Pisces in our work life differently, depending on our zodiac signs. Here's what we can expect.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're super stuck in your daydreams now, Aries, and it's making it really hard to focus on work or communicate clearly. Use this introspective vibe to think about ways you can shift your perspective at work. You'll likely come out of this transit with a fresh take, and be ready to conquer again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your compassion is at an all-time high, Taurus, and you're bringing a clear sense of intuition and connection to both collaborative projects at work and professional outings alike. Connecting outside of work can make your chemistry at work even stronger, so say yes to happy hour drinks with your colleagues.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Expect for your e-mail to be buzzing and your calendar to be booked, Gemini. It may be challenging to deal with the layer of foggy haze that's settled over work matters during this period, but if you're willing to embrace feelings in the same way that you embrace facts, you'll be able to think of innovative solutions to the issues.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your insatiable appetite for knowledge is making you want to accept the invites to every training you receive, devour every self-help book on how to be a better leader, and think big when it comes to your career. Lean into your intuitive side to guide you toward your next big moves.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Mercury in Pisces might feel like a low-key existential crisis as far as your career is concerned, Leo. Lean into your creative intuition and ask yourself, "Am I doing the work that fulfills me on a deep level?" If the answer is no, starting thinking through new options.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

There is an emphasis on one-on-one relationships at work right now, and you may find that major discussions about contracts or other large scale projects are on the table. While hashing out the details is good, try to wait until later in the season to finalize things in writing. You'll be less likely overlook stuff that will come around to bite you later!

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's officially time to up the self-care, Libra. You're the sign of the scales, so if anyone needs a work-life balance, it's you! Set some healthy boundaries for yourself at work and make time feel into your personal needs more.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're more social, full of creative ideas, and might even feel inclined to open up emotionally to your colleagues — a big deal for a privacy-lover like yourself! Showing a little vulnerability and sharing your ideas more openly will actually strengthen your professional relationships, so embrace the vibe.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're likely to find yourself dwelling on past work dramas or frustrations, even if things have been long-resolved. You're typically the type who lets bygones be bygones, but this transit is making you feel more protective and emotional over your projects. Step back and try to focus your energy more on having quality time outside of work during this period.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're ready to get things done, but you'll actually be more productive if you lean into your emotional side during this transit. Being a boss babe doesn't mean you have to push your compassionate instincts aside. Pay attention to your intuition and focus on the feelings of your colleagues.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Money is on your mind, Aquarius! Things are blowing up in your professional life, with important conversations and opportunities to learn popping up left and right. While the trajectory you're on is great, take the extra time to dot your I's and cross your T's, so you don't miss an important detail or opportunity.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're at an all-time creative high during this transit, Pisces. This is a great time to lean fully into your dreamer instincts and hit your employer with every out-of-the-box idea you have. Allow yourself to dive into the depths of yourself and the best way to utilize your skillset at your job. If your current gig isn't playing on your strengths, consider finding an opportunity that will.