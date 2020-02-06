During 2020's first and unavoidably messy Mercury retrograde period coming up on Feb. 16, the planet of communication, timing, and intellect essentially takes a vacation and will be turning our lives upside down in those areas for three whole weeks. Unfortunately, we don't have the luxury of taking a vacation from our day-to-duties at work. So it's in your favor to figure out how Mercury retrograde winter 2020 will affect your career.

Mercury rules over so many moving parts that affect our daily lives, so it can have a significant effect in the workplace. "When Mercury is retrograde communication can go haywire," says astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com. "This means phone calls, meetings, emails, texts, shipments or anything like this may be delayed, confused, or go to the wrong place or person. Electronic equipment can break down or you could have computer problems." And because retrogrades have a tendency to make people backtrack on their decisions. dwell on the past, and feel confused over their next moves, you might also feel that hesitation impeding on your ability to get things done as efficiently.

Lastly, if you've been thinking of switching careers or applying for new gigs, it may be advisable to wait until Mercury goes direct again on March 9. "If you are looking for a job at this time, your prospects may delay hiring, or they could fade out altogether," Hale says. Things are likely to run more smoothly once the retrograde has passed.

However, this transit isn't one-size-fits-all, and we're all likely to feel its effects in our work lives in different ways. Read on to find out how Mercury retrograde will affect your career, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The retrograde has put you in a day-dreamy fog at work, Aries, making it hard to get things done at your usual pace. "You may feel confused, get things wrong, or let some type of subconscious bias affect your thinking," Hale says. "Things may seem to drag on with no results." Stick this one out and keep your chin up — once the retrograde clears, you'll feel like your motivated self again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might feel bogged down when it comes to moving forward on your personal work goals right now, Taurus. "The things you hope to accomplish over the next 3 weeks can be delayed. You could see mix-ups and changes within companies and groups you are involved with," says Hale, who also notes that things could get extra messy at work during the last few days of the retrograde. Stay focused.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Clear communication is typically your cup of tea, Gemini, but with crossed wires hitting your work interactions left and right, you might be feeling frustrated. "As you are ruled by the planet Mercury, expect for your thinking and communication to be somewhat off with others in the workplace," Hale says. Be patient and speak with extra clarity to avoid the mess.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Take extra retrograde precautions if you have to travel for work this month or deal with people in other time zones. "Things may not go as well at work as normal. Travel could be difficult, as could education, either formal or otherwise," Hale says. "If you deal with [foreign affairs], you could experience problems, delays, and obstacles." She also advises Cancers to be careful about loans and taxes during the final week of the retrograde, as they could get messy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Now's a time to be extra cautious when it comes to number crunching at work and your professional relationships. "Corporate money and finance is the sector of your chart that Mercury retrogrades in. Watch these areas for mistakes, glitches, and problems," Hale says. "In March, interactions with others may not go as well as normal, or they could even break down." Double check everything and think before you speak.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're usually the most organized of the zodiac's bunch, but even your Google calendar can't escape this retrograde unscathed. "Virgo’s typical sharp and organized mind might be a little more foggy than normal, which will feel disconnecting," Hale says. "Look for issues to arise in terms of partners or the people you deal with on a daily basis." By being extra careful in the way you communicate with your colleagues, you can avoid the bulk of the retrograde's confusion.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This retrograde might feel particularly frustrating in your work life, Libra, as it's blowing up that sector of your chart. "Mercury retrogrades in your house of work, so no doubt you will experience more than your share of glitches, miscommunication, and fogginess in the workplace," Hale says. "You must stay on your toes. Other people may present a problem to you." Use your diplomacy skills to smooth over any bumps in the road.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You should be facing fairly calm waters at work this month, Scorpio. "You may not be as foggy as some, but this does not mean you won’t experience problems at work as we all do under the planet of (mis)communication when it retrogrades," Hale says. "In March especially, you could experience oppositions from others you will have to deal with." Don't get worked up if things don't go your way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The retrograde may leaving you feeling off at work, so do your best to be patient with your colleagues. "You could be irritated with others at work and your vitality may be less than normal," Hale says. "Your thinking could become fuzzier, and you will likely have some real issues regarding clear and accurate communication." Take a step back and be more thoughtful in the way you communicate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Details at work may even fly under the watchful eye of your radar, Cap, so be sure you're extra clear in your expressions. "You could be misinterpreted or misunderstood, as your mind will not be razor sharp like normal over the next several weeks," Hale says. "And in March, pay close attention to any matter that involves money or finance."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Number crunching can get totally brain-melting during this transit, so make sure you're calculating with an extra discerning eye. "Watch all concerns regarding money and make sure your facts and figures are straight, especially if this is part of your job," Hale says. "Mercury will have a greater effect on your communications and thinking as it moves back into Aquarius [in March]."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

With Mercury spending the majority of the retrograde in your sign, you're finding it difficult to stay focused on the job. "[In March,] some projects may end or new information could be revealed about something you are working on," Hale says. Look out for unexpected twists and turns toward the end of the retrograde — and remember, this could be a good thing!