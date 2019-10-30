Mercury goes retrograde on Oct. 31 this year, which just so happens to be Halloween. Spooky! But, worry not: While Mercury retrograde fall 2019 will affect the realm of finance for some, it likely doesn't pose too many spooky threats for romance, according to the experts. Bustle spoke to four astrologers to determine how Mercury retrograde fall 2019 will affect your love life, based on your zodiac sign, and the good news is: no signs had an acutely terrible love horoscope. But, odds are, you probably want to know what's coming and how you can best prepare for it.

This Mercury retrograde spans from Oct. 31 — Nov. 20, with post-shadow effects dissipating by Dec. 7. Since cuffing season is in full swing, much of Mercury retrograde's impact on our love life during this time concerns questions of commitment — every miscommunication is liable to leave you questioning whether the relationship is a good fit. But try not to act too rashly during Mercury retrograde. Instead, consider writing down all of your potential doubts and fears, and revisit them after Mercury stations direct again. Do you still feel the need to say any of those things? Or have the feelings passed?

For more on which sign can expect a DM from their ex and which would do well to take some space from their current partnership, read on.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "You may become a detective and try to over analyze your partnership," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Don’t take things too much to heart. Chances are that they are just in need of space."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "Past arguments may resurface with your loved ones," Stardust explains, adding, "Be patient and kind. Don’t be stubborn. Allow change to take place."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "Work obligations may come between you and your boo," Stardust warns. "Find a balance to spend time with your S.O."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "An old crush will lurk your IG page," Stardust tells Cancer. "Resisting the desire to connect again will be hard — just be wise this time around."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Your relationships with family and close friends might take a turn and start to feel a little overwhelming," astrologer Didi Daze tells Bustle of Leo, "but you’ll have to prioritize your own feelings. If you don’t feel fully nurtured and balanced, how will you be able to work towards a new love interest or maintain a current one?"

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle "With Mercury as your sign's planetary ruler, this Mercury retrograde in Scorpio will compel you to focus inward and analyze details more intensely," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "The most important bit of advice for you with your love life at this time is to not be over-reactive." She adds: Normally you are collected, but the stress of Mercury retrograde will make you more sensitive than usual. If you've had a recent confusing breakup, this will be a time of clarity and answers, which in turn, opens up a flow of happiness and peace for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Fresh off their birthday season, Libra is poised to feel a little unmoored this Mercury retrograde. "Shake-ups in relationships regarding feelings of value might come to the surface," Daze explains. "Don’t get lost in the confusion of this retrograde. You’ll have to have an honest conversation with yourself to honor your worth." Astrologer Linda Furiate tells Bustle: During the fall 2019 Mercury retrograde, Libra may feel a desire to pull away from a current love. It's possible that a lover from the past reappears, which could create a sense of uncertainty on who holds Libra's heart. It is best to let go of attachment — but do to allow yourself to feel. Once Mercury is moving forward, Libra will know exactly with whom to express their affections.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Mercury retrograding in your sign is exactly the what the doctor ordered for you this season!" Mckean tells Scorpio. "Topics and issues that were mysterious in your current or previous relationship will be revealed, helping you to make headway. If you've had your eye on someone, then this is a great time to go further in pursuing information about them. This can potentially be a time for breakthroughs with your love life." However, be mindful in your pursuit of Scorpio's tendency toward obsessive spiraling. Furiate explains: Scorpio may feel an intense urge to speak and feel their inner passions. They may want to confess their love, even to someone they just recently met. The desire to comingle and share deep intimacy may consume Scorpio’s motives. It is best for Scorpio to look within to get to the heart of their obsession.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Sagittarius could feel unusually restless during the Mercury retrograde; it may feel as though a current relationship is moving too slowly," Furiate says. "This could cause Sag to end the relationship too quickly or to seek a more adventurous partner without first examining their true feelings. It may be best to delay a firm commitment until Mercury is direct." Daze adds that taking some space might help clarify things for you during this time, saying, "Taking a break is sometimes the smartest choice. Don’t be scared of asking your partner, or even yourself, for time to retreat and reflect. Withdrawing from the outer world will help you deepen the most important relationship: the one with yourself."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This Mercury retrograde is the time for Capricorn to KonMari the relationships they're tending, according to Daze. "Are you often consumed by work and the social scene? This retrograde period will benefit you by purging old and dated relationships that might be holding you back from prioritizing and shining in your love life," he advises.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius is in a less than favorable planetary alignment right now, according to Mckean: "Uranus, the planet that rules Aquarius, is retrograding in Taurus. Mercury is currently retrograding in Scorpio. Scorpio and Taurus are both 90° away from Aquarius, known as a 'square aspect' in astrology." "Generally, this brings challenges or tensions," Mckean goes on to say, "but they will be right up your alley. Though there's a risk of miscommunication during this time, this can actually help your love life by forcing you to clarify your point of view. The main disadvantage is the initial miscommunication and the delay that comes with it — but it will yield magical connections with current and prospective partners."