Mercury retrograde is coming to take a bite out of your summer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 31, 2019, and if you're feeling nervous about what that means for your relationship, then you're not alone. Bustle spoke to the experts to find out how summer 2019's Mercury retrograde will affect your love life — and the good news is, everyone has something to mindful of this month. Reflecting on your choices is what Mercury retrograde is all about, so this is actually a great time to focus on your obstacles and think through your feelings about them.

Most people's mistake when it comes to Mercury retrograde is getting frustrated when their forward momentum is thwarted. That's because Mercury retrograde is a time for thinking back, rather than moving forward; it's why all your exes seem to pop out of the woodwork during this time and "nothing goes right" when you try to accomplish a task. Mercury rules communication and technology, so when the planet stations retrograde, our communication skills tends to falter. Regardless of your sign, you might feel a struggle to articulate yourself effectively during these three weeks, which is bound to cause some stress. The best way to get through it, though, is to roll with the punches; don't try to force forward motion or make big choices about the future during this time. Use it instead as a time to look inward and process the last few months.

Here's what each of the signs can expect for their love lives.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries is among the signs in danger of an out-of-left-field text from an ex this retrograde. "An old flame will come charging back, making you question your current commitments and relationship status," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle of Aries' potential relationship pitfalls. Remember the golden rule of Mercury retrograde: don't make big decisions about new stuff! Reflect on those relationship questions that might arise, but try to avoid doing something impulsive till Mercury stations direct again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is poised to face some insecurity-triggered anxieties about the unknown this Mercury retrograde. "You’re unsure about what the future holds now," Stardust explains, "which will bring uncertainty due to your personal insecurities." If you're prone to catastrophizing in your relationships, Taurus, then it might be worth practicing some extra mindfulness this Mercury retrograde.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini might feel oriented toward pettiness this Mercury retrograde, so they have some thinking to do about whether or not to act on it. "Old arguments are resurfacing, forcing you to decide if you wish to fight back or take the high road," Stardust says. "Remember, you don’t always have to have the last word to win a fight."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Tight finances this summer, Cancer? Be careful of the way it might affect your relationship. "Money comes and goes, but your sense of security is shifting due to your dwindling bank account," Stardut says. Try not to project financial anxiety onto your romantic life and be gentle with yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Self-reflection will behoove you this Mercury retrograde, Leo, before you go off offending everyone who cares about you. "You’re lost in your own emotions and thoughts, which will cause stress within," Stardust explains. "Take a moment to understand your feelings before charging forward and projecting your issues onto others."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Have you been toying with the idea of taking a romantic break lately, Virgo? This Mercury retrograde is the perfect time for you to do it. "It’s time to rest up and reconnect with your inner self," Stardust encourages. "Take time away to reassess your feelings."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "This Mercury retrograde cycle will help you reinforce your boundaries. Your closest friends and family may ask more of you during this 3-week period, and you may need to say no. Honor yourself and emphasize self care, or you could feel spread thin and depleted," astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle of what Libra can expect. "This is especially true if your significant other asks to take you from one social affair to the next. With so much momentum aimed at your future goals and dreams, don’t become distracted by others’ needs and desires."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "If you have a love interest at work or connected to your job, you could receive mixed signals," Lang warns. "Try to stay focused on the task at hand, without getting distracted by the questions regarding that romantic connection." Alternatively, Lang says, Scorpios should be mindful of getting too nostalgic about an old flame. "You could feel led to revisit a past relationship situation, but try to keep it in perspective," she suggests. "Think of how far you’ve grown and evolved since that relationship ended. The lure of the past can be tempting, but a relationship based in the past may not last into the future."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "This Mercury retrograde cycle will awaken your inner free spirit. You could feel unstoppable and ready for adventure. This could lead to some challenges if your significant other wants more together time," Lang explains for Sagittarius. "Find tactful ways to ask for what you need if these challenges arise." She adds, "If you’re single, you may feel an internal struggle between your desire for connection and your need for freedom this Mercury retrograde. Walk that fine line by staying aware of both impulses — honor your inner free-spirit and you can make the most of this time by not stressing about when, where, why, and how you’ll meet your person."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "This Mercury retrograde period helps you face some of your deepest relationship fears," Lang tells Capricorn. "It’s a time to confront any subconscious stuff keeping you from experiencing true love and commitment." "If you’re in a relationship, you and your partner might have some real honest conversations about finances and how to manage joint assets," she suggests. "If you’re single, you might review past relationship decisions. Don’t blame yourself or others — accept where you are and set intentions for what you’d like to manifest in your love life. Also, clear clutter from any exes. You don’t need to hang on to stuff that reminds you of the past."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "This Mercury retrograde cycle invites you to take inventory of your past relationships. Are you stuck in a push-pull pattern with someone? Are you getting mixed messages from your significant other? If so, it’s time to exit the roller coaster ride and move forward in a different way," Lang cautions Aquarius. On the other hand, "Someone from your past could come back into your life in a significant way," Lang says. "Enter with caution, and be aware of any red flags as you explore the possibility of a full reconnection. It’s okay to stay single if that’s what you want, too. If you feel social or familial pressure to partner up, tune into your heart’s desire and lead with that."