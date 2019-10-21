In case you haven't already heard the news (or felt that ominous, lingering sense of dread in the air), Halloween isn't just any old day this year: Mercury retrograde fall 2019 also begins on Halloween.

As Mercury's final backspin of the year kicks off on Oct. 31, it'll plunge us into a particularly intense retrograde period in the water sign Scorpio, which will make for an emotional ride. "Mercury retrograde will be in extra emotional and intuitive Scorpio," explains astrologer Lisa Stardust, who spoke with Bustle about this transit. "We will want to forgive others, but not [be] able to forget — which may cause issues in moving forward with others."

So, how will Mercury retrograde affect your Halloween plans? First of all, don't expect everything to go as scheduled. If you've got a fully-booked Halloween weekend of partying planned, it'll behoove you to loosen yourself up and submit to the energies at play, because Mercury may have alternate plans for you.

As the ruler of timing and scheduling, Mercury is the planet that governs over the organization of our calendars — but when it's retrograde, this same energy becomes confused, chaotic, and unable to be tamed, meaning that it's easy for plans to get miscommunicated, rescheduled at the last minute, or missed altogether due to transportation or technological issues (think traffic jams that put you behind schedule, or Google maps malfunctions that make it hard to get to where you're going).

That all said, the energy of Halloween's Mercury retrograde is going to affect each sun sign differently. Here's how Mercury retrograde will affect each zodiac sign's Halloween so you can plan (or, you know, not plan) to go with the retrograde flow.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You love a hot party, Aries, but this Halloween is not the time for you to splurge — in fact, now's the time to get caught up on your financial sitch. "It’s time to pay all of your outstanding bills," advises Stardust. Keep an eye out for fun n' free Halloween happenings, cause the retrograde is bringing past debts into your focus.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Do you already have a few potential Halloween outings on your radar? If so, keep in mind that retrogrades are notorious for bringing ex-lovers out of the woodwork — and the likelihood of this happening for you is high, Taurus. "An ex may resurface during the retrograde," warns Stardust. Prepare yourself for a potential Halloween run-in.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Retrogrades are all about reviewing and revisiting, so don't be surprised if people from your past resurface in your life come Halloween. "You may connect with a former colleague," says Stardust specifically, so stay open to this chance meeting. Perhaps the office Halloween party or costume contest could be fun and auspicious after all.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The retrograde is turning things topsy turvy, but in your case, Cancer, the resurfacing of an old fling might be a cute thing. "An old romance may reappear, allowing you to get your flirt on," shares Stardust. Get yourself feeling sexy and flirty come Halloween, cause who knows who'll wash up on your retrograde shores.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Halloween is always a fun excuse to get glammed up and party hard, but with Mercury retrograde hitting this year's festivities, your mind is completely elsewhere. "You may be more confused than ever about the next phase of your life, as you feel stuck," warns Stardust. You're currently undergoing transitions, so be compassionate to yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Keep your ears open, but don't let your imagination wander too far, because once the retrograde hits on Halloween you're bound to hear some chatter behind your (or others') back that's less than pleasant. "You will hear unsavory gossip that will need to be shut down," warns Stardust. Keep your head high and don't involve yourself in the drama.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As much as you may want to hit the town this Halloween, your birthday season may have drained your funds a little bit, and this retrograde is going to force you to reevaluate that sitch and get responsible. "Your bank account may be low," says Stardust. "It’s time to start a new financial and savings plan." Get your affairs in order and be frugal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With the retrograde taking place in your sun sign, you can bet Halloween will be kicking off some emotional intensity for you — and it might manifest in feeling some distance from your friend group. "You’re lost in emotions, because you feel unseen by your crew," explains Stardust. Don't disconnect, and work to communicate your feelings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As they say, what goes around comes around — during a retrograde, that is. And this Halloween might feel haunting for more than the obvious reasons. "The past will come back and haunt you," warns Stardust. "Even if you’re ready to be confronted by old ghosts, you may not like what they have to say." Prepare to deal with the truth.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This retrograde will force all of us to revisit our misdeeds, and come Halloween, you may find that some ghosts from your past are a-knockin' at your door with apologies. "Friends will try to make amends now, but you may not want to forgive them," explains Stardust. It's OK if you need time to decide how to move forward — communicate it with honesty.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Halloween is all about the unique costumes and avant-garde horror movies, but this year, the retrograde might push career matters to the forefront of your mind, leaving Halloween festivities behind. "A position at work may be up for grabs—even though you may not want it," shares Stardust. If possible, wait a few weeks before making a final decision.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tricks or treats? Maybe a little of both this Halloween, Pisces, because once the retrograde hits you're going to feel a complete paradigm shift when it comes to your philosophy. "You’ll commit to a new way of thinking through philosophy," says Stardust. Emotions will be running hot, but know that you'll gain some clarity with time.