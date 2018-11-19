Just in case 2018 hasn't been enough of a dumpster fire for you, Mercury retrograde is here to bring chaos and confusion to your winter holidays. While it's not the gift you were hoping for, knowing how Mercury retrograde winter 2018 will affect your holidays based on your zodiac sign can help you decide whether or not to celebrate with your nearest and dearest, or have yourself a merry little Netflix-and-chill holiday instead. Seriously, no one will blame you if you decide to sit this one out because Mercury's last backspin of 2018 is a real doozy.

If you thought it was only Thanksgiving that was going to feel the wrath of Mercury retrograde winter 2018, I have bad news. According to the Astro Twins on AstroStyle, the Mercury retrograde shadow period lasts until Dec. 24. This means that your December holidays could also go sideways. "During this cycle, we should all take the necessary Mercury retrograde precautions, moving ahead at a gentle clip and not rushing into anything binding." The shadow periods of retrograde planets are the reason you might start to feel bajiggity two weeks before and two weeks after a retrograde, and this one is influencing energy from Halloween right through Christmas Eve. If you want to plan your winter 2018 holidays, here's how Mercury retrograde will affect your sign.

1 Aries Giphy Aries, there's no need to cancel your holiday plans. According to Astrologer Lee Coleman on Astrology.com, Mercury retrograde winter 2018 is on your side, even if it doesn't feel that way in the moment. "You’re likely to review horizon-widening you’ve been incubating relating to spirituality and other studies," Coleman revealed. "Mercury retrograde is the ideal time to plan your path (and if your path includes foreign or long-distance travel, leave early, check your tickets, and buy travel insurance)."

2 Taurus Giphy Taurus, if your 2018 has been lacking love, an unlikely ally is going to bring it for the holidays. No, it's not Santa. It's Mercury retrograde. Astrologer Jamie Partridge noted on Astrology King that you can expect increased activity in your love and sex life, so find yourself some mistletoe and absorb all of the holidays feels. "New people or even a new attitude could lead to pleasant surprises with your career, finances or love life this Christmas."

3 Gemini Giphy Gemini, while Mercury retrograde winter 2018 is going to make your holidays hella frustrating, all of that chaos will actually be a good thing in the long run. "Try and pencil in some time to re-evaluate the relationships with your nearest and dearest, which may include your business partner and colleagues, too," Coleman advised. Additionally, take a look at what you're putting out into the universe because what you give is what you get.

4 Cancer Giphy Cancer, if you've been feel blah lately, Mercury retrograde winter 2018 wants to give you the holiday gift of awareness. "This Mercury retrograde will signify a time for Cancers to review their current routines and health," Astrologer Jan Spiller noted on her website. If you've been on an all junk food, wine, and cigarette diet, use the 2018 holidays as your last hurrah before making a solid plan for getting your health on track in 2019.

5 Leo Giphy Leo, if you've spent the better part of 2018 playing the role of host with the most, during Mercury retrograde winter 2018 you'll enjoy the holidays more as a guest. "Now is the time to adjust accordingly if you realize that your familial responsibilities are too often keeping you from the pleasures of play," Coleman noted. If you want to enjoy your winter holidays, snag an invite to someone else's dinner because you need a break.

6 Virgo Giphy Virgo, Mercury retrograde winter 2018 is going to affect your holidays the exact opposite of how it affects Leo. If you've got a Leo friend, make sure they're on your guest list because you'll be best served by facilitating a family and friend reunion over the holidays. "Reconnect with family members — consider having a reunion for relatives who haven’t seen each other in a long time," Spiller recommended. Put on your host hat, deck the halls, and open your doors to family and friends far and wide. 'Tis the season after all.

7 Libra Giphy Libra, while your natural instinct is to keep the peace, Mercury retrograde winter 2018 has other plans. If you want to prevent your holidays from going sideways, you're going to have to take extra care to keep your feet out of your mouth. "Now is the time to be extra-special careful with all things verbal or written, doubly important if communication is a part of your work," Coleman cautioned. "You’re likely to experience an uptick in the urge to write, speak, or chat the night away; use the Mercury retrograde as one long drafting process and schedule your revisions post-retrograde."

8 Scorpio Giphy Scorpio, Mercury retrograde winter 2018 is spending part of the holidays in your sign. If you want to avoid turning into a green grinch, you're going to have to adopt the motto: hope the best, plan for the worst. Partridge noted that other signs might not honor their commitments, which means people could flake out on holiday plans. What's more, Coleman advised that you take a good look at your finances during the Mercury retrograde holidays. Don't make any big purchases, and don't spend money you don't have.

9 Sagittarius Giphy Sagittarius, Mercury is retrograde in your sign during the winter 2018 holidays. If your life has been feeling out of control lately, and you're making a lot of impulsive decisions, use the holidays for some much needed self reflection. "This Mercury retrograde will signify a time for Sagittarians to turn their attention inward. It will be an excellent time for journaling, counseling, and other work that puts you in touch with yourself," Spiller noted. If you're feeling confused, this is totally normal. Things will start to crystalize after Dec. 24.

10 Capricorn Giphy Capricorn, if you're just not in the mood for holiday cheer this year, that's 100-percent OK. Mercury retrograde winter 2018 is going to inspire you to spend some reflecting on the difficult year you've had, and you can totally do that on a solo holiday getaway. "This Mercury retrograde, you could receive insight about what’s continuing to hold you back or even who amongst your social circle is more parts foe than friend," Coleman revealed. Instead of trying to be everything to everyone, spend the 2018 holidays focusing on you.

11 Aquarius Giphy Aquarius, perhaps you've spent 2018 involved in more group activities than you'd like. If you feel like you've been saying yes way too much, Mercury retrograde winter 2018 is going to inspire to keep your options open during the holidays. "This Mercury retrograde will signify a time for Aquarians to review the group activities they’re spending time and energy on. Prioritize your best use of time and avoiding making new commitments," Spiller advised. This holiday season, you do you.