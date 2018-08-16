When you're a celebrity, embarking on a stint in the jungle or simply entering the Big Brother house is pretty financially rewarding. Think hundreds of thousands of pounds and you're on the right track. But exactly how much are the Celebrity Big Brother 2018 housemates paid?

A CBB spokesperson tells me that they are unable to comment on the matter. But, according to The Sun, tonight's line-up is the most expensive one in the show's history, costing Channel 5 a huge £2.3 million. The fact that the rumoured list of housemates contain a few headline-hitting faces may explain why.

The paper revealed that adult film actress Stormy Daniels will be the highest paid star of this series. (If she actually goes into the house, that is.) Channel 5 bosses have reportedly agreed to pay the 38-year-old £750,000 to stay in the house for just one week. Apparently, they couldn't afford her for the entire month. It's not surprising considering what the channel has agreed to pay the other rumoured stars.

Former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett was the tenth celebrity to walk into the house and will reportedly earn the same as Daniels. However, she will have to remain in the house for the entire month (unless she's voted out, obviously) to get the lump sum. Why is Pallett so special? A source told The Sun that it's because CBB executives have "wanted her for years."

Channel 5

The same report states that Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas will walk away with a tidy sum of £500,000, while footballer Jermaine Pennant has been given £200,000. The lowest paid contestants of the series are reportedly TOWIE's Dan Osborne — who is being paid £60,000 — and former Love Island star Gabby Allen, who will leave with £40,000 in her bank account.

So do the contestants get any extra money if they win? If you win the civilian version of Big Brother, you could be gifted a sum of between £60,000 and £90,000. But if you win the celebrity version, there is no prize money. Well, as The Mirror states, previous series have allowed the celebrity victor to donate money to their chosen charity. The money made from the premium rate voting line is also given to charity.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Daniels is reportedly being paid a small fortune, she isn't the highest paid contestant that Celebrity Big Brother has managed to snap up. That award goes to Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Ray J, who was reportedly paid $1 million (£787,000) to appear in the 2017 series, according to TMZ.

A few other surprising names appear on the most lucrative list. Metro reports that Jedward were given £500,000 each in 2011 while Digital Spy claims Katie Price walked off with £400,000 after winning the 2015 show.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On the other end of the scale is the likes of Stephen Bear who, according to The Sun, failed to sign an expensive contract, agreeing to enter the house in 2016 for just £12,000.

Money will never be fully disclosed when it comes to reality TV shows but one thing's for sure: those contestants don't leave empty-handed.