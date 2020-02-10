Bravo's Below Deck is all about the drama that a ship's crew experiences while catering to the wealthy elite on the open seas, and it's spin-off show Below Deck Sailing Yacht is no different. As you'd expect, the cost to charter Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Parsifall III is extravagant, and according to returning chef Adam Glick, guests can get pretty demanding about getting their money's worth.

Unsurprisingly, the cost of a week-long vacation on the Parsifall III is pretty far out of the average consumer's price point. According to Charter World, Parsifall III costs between €195,000 to €225,000 a week to rent, which equals about $212,859 to $245,606 a week. For this hefty sum, guests gets five cabins, a drinking saloon and dining area, a jacuzzi, a swimming landing pad, and more. The ship itself can apparently hold up to 12 guests and nine crew members, and in Below Deck Sailing Yacht, it cruises around the waters of Corfu, Greece.

As for the ship's specifications, per Charter World, the Parsifall III is a lavish 177 foot long sailing yacht made in 2005 by the renowned Italian shipyard Perini Navi, with French designer Remi Tessier designing the interior. Per Adam Glick on E! New's Pop of the Morning show, a large ship like Parsifall III can easily cost "30, 40, 50 million" to buy; the sails alone can cost $300,000 to replace.

"They figure whatever the value of the boat is, ten percent of that is your yearly upkeep," Glick explained.

As for the yacht's name, it derives from the Arthurian knight Percival, who is most famous for being the hero who goes on a long-running journey for the Holy Grail — no doubt an analogy meant to make guests feel like traveling on Parsifall III will lead to the best experience money can buy.

"The [guest] requests get so bizarre," Glick told E! New's Pop of the Morning hosts. "For example, we might be brought a king-sized bag of Skittles, and told that we're only allowed to put out the orange ones. So, now you've got crew members wasting incredibly valuable time sitting in my galley picking out orange Skittles."

On the same episode, Chief Stewardess Jenna MacGillivray said that some guests have even asked her "to tuck them in ... people just want to be babied." Though that sounds weird and borderline creepy, MacGillivray also assured everyone that she's not afraid to turn down any request "if it's too far."

"Below Deck makes great drama out of the nuances of the kind of 'interior' service labor often deemed too feminine (and boring) to anchor pop culture narratives: event planning, waitressing, laundering, and cooking," writes Pier Dominguez for Buzzfeed. "In the age of millennial burnout — and especially for the channel’s younger-skewing audience — it’s easy to identify with performing work under constant pressure, hoping to reap rewards subject to the whims of the one percent."

This is most exemplified at the end of every Below Deck episode, when the crew gets together to assess performances and find out how much the guests tipped them. If they did well, the rewards can be tremendous: in a Bravo sneak peek for Below Deck Sailing Yacht, for example, Captain Glenn Shepard tells his crew that a satisfied customer left them $20,000. For a pretty penny, the rich and privileged can feel like lords of the seas — and we can enjoy watching the yachties that serve potentially reap the rewards.