Diamonds are a girl's best friend — so the saying goes. If you can't shell out loot for the precious gems, you can still enjoy a similar sparkle on your lips, limbs, and beyond. That's due to Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, which is celebrating its birthday with diamond-dipped products. Fenty Beauty's First Anniversary Collection is comprised of only two products. But they'll leave you shining bright like a diamond — to borrow a lyrical phrase from one of the singer's biggest hits.

Fenty Beauty's diamond-inspired anniversary collection will be available at Sephora stores, the retailer's site, and the official Fenty site on Friday, Sept. 7. That's almost a year to the day since the brand's official 2017 launch!

While diamonds are either really expensive or basically priceless, this small selection of products won't send you into debt. There is a heavenly highlighter and a glorious lip gloss. The highlighting powder is $38, while the gloss is $18. They are sold separately. But if you buy them both, it's less than $60!

Both work wonderfully with all skin tones. Each will coat your features with an affordable shimmer and sheen. If you want to bathe your skin in sparkle, here's how to do so without breaking the bank.

The Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in How Many Carats?! lives in a stunning compact. The powder contained within is superfine and imparts a sexy glow.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The product takes its inspo from the unforgettable, crystal dress Rihanna wore to the CFDAs in 2014. After reminiscing about and taking another look at that beyond sultry frock, you can totally see how one influenced the other, right?!

This $38, colorless body bling boasts a super innovative formula. It's a bouncy, jelly x powder formula that is also cool to the touch. It melts into skin — minus any gritty glitter chunks. You'll be left with diamond-dusted skin. Wear it anywhere you want a glimmery, crystal, and diamond-like coating.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

"You can never have enough diamonds," Rihanna noted in the press release "This is the closest thing to bathing in it. The sparkle in this is just insane." The Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil is frosty AF. It's the winter season's answer to the brand's Body Lava, which was part of the the summer Beach, Please! collection.

The Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk is similar to its original, peachy x pink counterpart in terms of the bigger-than-most wand and the sweet, peach x vanilla scent. But that's where the sameness ends. The birthday edition is milky, pearly, and glittery.

Wear Diamond Milk a la carte for megawatt shine or use it like a transformative top coat for your favorite lipstick shade. Your No. 1 matte lippie will change texture and dimension with a swipe of Diamond Milk. It's makeup magic and shine sorcery!

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

"I am obsessed with Gloss Bomb," Rihanna confessed. That's understandable, because it offers so much glossy goodness. She furthered, "I created Diamond Milk because I wanted a color that was like a dewy highlight for your lips. It gives you that juicy luscious effect and looks good on everyone." Thanks, Rih!

Fenty fans can shine bright like diamonds on Sept. 7 and beyond and for less than $60!