Mermaids are on par with unicorns among makeup lovers. The mythical sea creatures are trending in the beauty world. Tarte's new Minutes to Mermaid makeup brush set is absolutely stunning. You will want to display these works of art — seriously, they are much more than application tools — in a clear canister on your vanity or bureau for all the world or your visitors to see. The brushes have mermaid tail handles. These scales boast a graduated pink, purple, blue, and green hue. The applicators are topped off by plush pink bristles.

They are truly "fin-tastic."

The vegan and cruelty-free collection features five, full-sized brushes. The entire set is $42. That's less than $8.50 per brush, which translates to sweet savings.

There's a large powder brush with a fluffy head for loose powder or bronzer. The cheek brush features a more tightly packed set of bristles, designed expressly for dispersing blush. The stipling brush is perfect for highlighters — both cream or powder. The domed eyeshadow brush is made for blending colors into the crease and on lids. Lastly, the pencil brush is exactly what you need to smudge and smoke out your look for maximum smolder.

While Tarte is promoting these applicators for festival season, which is right around the corner, you can use them whenever, wherever, and however.

If you are in the market for a new set of brushes, why not pick up Minutes to Mermaid? Even if you eschew the magical unicorn and mermaid trends in favor of totally goth, dark, and broody makeup, you can still utilize these brushes. They aren't just pretty to look at. They are high quality and terrifically functional, as is the case with most Tarte offerings.

Twitter is already flipping out over these brushes. This user might change her mind about makeup based on these brushes.

These brushes are so easy to develop a crush on. They are currently available via the Tarte site, with a limit of two sets per customer. The set is also excluded from any additional promotions.

Tarte is all about the mermaid makeup trend. In addition to the brushes, The pink and blue holographic lash curler boasts fin-shaped handles. It's adorbs AF.

The Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette is shaped like a seashell and holds 14 pans of luxurious shadow. They come in matte and metallic textures. The color spectrum mixes warm nudes and sandy neutrals with pops of oceanic blues and greens. Your lids will shimmer and glimmer and you'll totally rock summery smoky eyes.

Want to get your sea siren sheen on? Well, you can, courtesy of this miracle in a pot. It's a limited edition highlighter that you can sweep on any feature you wish. It's buildable so you can dab a some here and there for a subtle shimmer. Or you can layer it on for a more dramatic gleam and glow.

You can never have enough or even too much glitter in your life.

Mermaids are trendy and so are holographic products. Tarteist Holographic Lip Gloss boasts shade-shifting pigments. In order to be truly holo, a product must change colors in different lighting. Simply being "iridescent" doesn't qualify as holo. Trust us — the Internet is vocal about products that don't pass the legit holo test! This ultra pretty gloss can be swiped across bare lips or applied as a topcoat over a favorite lipstick for additional shimmery shine. The brand promises it will change colors with every flash of light. It also conditions lips and wears comfortably.

This gloss is a "must have" for your backpack or back pocket.

These pink and blue falsies are so much fun and will further solidify your status as a mythical sea creature.

Every product in Tarte's mermaid collection will let you indulge your inner sea siren.