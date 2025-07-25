Jennifer Lopez has largely stuck to a signature beauty look throughout her career. You know the one: long, golden brown waves with sun-kissed highlights, bronzed cheekbones, and that J.Lo glow. It’s her manicures where she experiments, treating her fingertips as a playground for all sorts of designs.

You never really know what you’re going to see on her nail beds next. The “If You Had My Love” singer has sported everything from minimalist-leaning “chai latte” nails to full-throttle maximalist bedazzled butterflies, gold chrome, and diamond-covered tips.

But what better occasion to go all-out with your manicure than your birthday? In true pop star fashion, Lopez went with a very extra design for her celebration — one that screams Leo season.

J.Lo’s Gucci Nails

On July 24 — aka J.Lo’s birthday — the “Waiting For Tonight” songstress partied in Turkey. In a video she shared on Instagram, she was dancing beside a massive cake in a sparkling silver backless dress (one that flaunted butt cleavage, BTW) and plunging neckline.

As for her nails? The singer rocked a Gucci-themed design that featured the fashion brand’s logo, gold chains, a snake, and 3D adornments.

For the festivities, Lopez worked with her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, who dubbed this set “Gucci Gang Glam.” The celebrity nail tech posted the intricate tips to his Instagram, along with details on how he created them.

For her “perfect birthday nail base,” Bachik used Tweezerman tools. He then softened Aprés GelX Coffin Medium Tips, which he painted with the brand’s Light & Shadow Gel Couleur in the sheer shade Girl Dinner. He sealed that in with his Tom Bachik Click Color in Super Clear, then covered the nails with his custom design and charms.

Birthday Nails

On TikTok, manicure aficionados love a birthday set — i.e. nail art you get in honor of your special day.

For many, “birthday nails” mean extra bright and bold designs. Think colorful cat-eye, Skittles manis with a chrome finish, snakeskin French tips, and mismatched decals.

Clearly J.Lo falls into this camp with her Gucci mani. This choice was also very Leo-coded: As these fire signs love luxury and being the center of attention, a logo-centric nail design — especially one that’s adorned with gemstones and other 3D decals — is the perfect fit.

Of course Lopez went for designer-label nails — what else?