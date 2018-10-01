Certified sex educator and writer Emma McGowan reveals why sex may be painful in this week's Sex IDK column.

Q: What kinds of pain and discomfort are normal when having sex and which kinds should I be worried about?

A: One of the most common questions I get at Sex IDK is some variation of, “How do you know when pain during intercourse is normal, and when it is a sign of something else?” Because that question almost always comes from women and other people with vaginas, I'm going to be talking specifically about pain during penetrative sex for those humans.

First things first: Pain during intercourse is never “normal.” If you’re healthy, you shouldn’t be experiencing pain during sex ever — unless it’s the consensual, on-purpose kind of pain. But many women and other people with vaginas do experience pain during penis-in-vagina intercourse. And we’re often told — by health professionals, by our partners, by society at large — that some degree of pain during sex is to be expected.

That harmful belief comes from old — I’m talking Victorian era old — ideas about women and sex. Back in the Victorian era, there was the concept of the “angel of the house,” which was a wife who didn’t actually enjoy sex, but instead submitted to it for the sake of her husband and family. And while we’ve shed the corsets and bustles of the Victorian age, the idea that a “good” woman struggles with sex to some degree still persists.

In addition to the fact that expecting pain during sex is holding onto some seriously messed up, old beliefs, pain during sex can lead to major problems, like couples fighting or one member withdrawing completely.

“If you’re having pain during sex, it’s unlikely you’re ever going to want that sex,” Pam Costa, sex coach and founder of Down To There, tells Bustle. “A lot of the times when I’m doing assessments and it comes out that there’s pain, a lot of clients won’t say that up front, because they think it’s normal. It’s actually not normal.”

So: Pain during sex? That’s a sign that something isn’t going right. But don’t jump immediately to the scary potential medical problems that Google brings back for you. (I'll get there.) First, let's look at what’s actually happening in the bedroom.

1 Not Enough Warming Up Ashley Batz/Bustle We usually call everything that comes before penetration “foreplay,” but I don’t like that term because it trivializes so many of the awesome, necessary parts of sex. And for many women, that “warming up” period is essential if they’re not going to experience pain during penetration. Here are some things that happen as you get more aroused. Your vagina and vulva produce more lubricant. Your vagina lengthens and becomes softer. Blood rushes to your genitals, making them more sensitive to touch. All of those are essential for ensuring you don’t feel pain during sex. So the very first thing you need to ask yourself is whether or not you’re properly aroused before intercourse. And if the answer is “no” — and be honest, because you know the truth — then it’s probably time to make some changes in your sex life.

2 The Wrong Position Ashley Batz/Bustle Are you experiencing pain in a specific sex position? This is a “Doctor, it hurts when I do this!” problem — if it hurts, don’t do it. If it always hurts when you do it doggy style, for example, either stop doing it doggy style or figure out ways to modify the position so that it doesn’t hurt. Sometimes the reason it hurts in one position, but not others, is because the penis or toy is penetrating too hard or too far into your body and bumping up against your cervix. If that’s the case, it can help to try positions where you’re in charge of penetration. For example, many people with vaginas find that being on top allows them to be in control of the depth of penetration. You can move up and down as far as you or you can rock back and forth, eliminating the slamming motion that can sometimes come with penetrative sex. (Added bonus for rocking: The head of your clit gets more stimulation!) There’s also a new wearable called Ohnut that helps couples control penetration. It’s not out to market yet, but you can learn more and sign up for updates in the meantime.