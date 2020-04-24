You're probably well acquainted with the trials and tribulations of Mercury retrograde periods — but Mercury is not the only planet that shakes up our lives every so often with a backspin. Almost every planet takes an occasional retrograde. Even Pluto — the smallest of the astrological planets that orbit around the sun, and the furthest away from it, too. Pluto may be small, but its influence is deep and mighty — and Pluto retrograde 2020 is a major transit that spans out over nearly half of the year, kicking off on April 25 and carrying on through Oct. 4.

As one of the outer planets (which move much more slowly in their orbit around the sun), Pluto — the planet of transformation — has the power to catalyze intense and deep-rooted changes. "When Pluto retrogrades, we are given an opportunity to dive below the surface and better acquaint ourselves with our deepest psychological and subconscious material," astrologer Narayana Montúfar tells Bustle. "In 2020, Pluto retrograde will help process what needs to be mentally released in order for us to move forward with birthing a new life for ourselves."

Pluto retrograde is offering us all the power to harness deep personal reflection, face our deepest issues, and ultimately, transform into something new. Check out how Pluto retrograde will affect your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pluto retrograde is encouraging you to put your risk-taking streak to the test when it comes to your professional life, Aries. "It’s time to release all those fears that have prevented your growth in the field of career and public image," Montúfar says. "Use this retrograde to re-formulate your goals." Balance your impulsive energy by channeling Pluto's slow-paced power moves.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The coming months will prompt a shift in your entire way of thinking, Taurus, and you'll emerge with a fresh perspective — a little change is usually a good thing. "The way you view the world around you is up for renewal as you realize that old beliefs have kept you stuck," Montúfar says. "Connecting with other philosophies and values will catalyze your growth in 2020."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Pluto retrograde will have you evaluating your place within your community and overall collective — as well as your relationship to your inner self, Gem. "Exciting opportunities for collaboration and shared resources are around the corner, but some adjustments might needed to be made in terms of how you are relating to others," Montúfar says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Power dynamics within your closest relationships are coming up for review, and they'll likely be shifting over the coming months, Cancer. You'll need to clearly communicate your needs and set firm boundaries in order to come out the other side stronger. "Your needs are changing and it’s time to communicate them within your most important partnerships — whether romantic or business," Montúfar says. "The solutions you come up with can be mutually empowering."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This retrograde will have you evaluating what works and what doesn't about the way you're currently living your life — and if something isn't serving your higher goals, or if there are parts of your life that are draining your energy, it's time to address it. "Is this new daily routine working for you? Pluto retrograde will help you answer this question," Montúfar says. "If the answer is no, it will be time to reprioritize your goals so that they align with your core purpose."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As an earth sign, you're naturally hardworking, but you mustn't forget that pleasure is a gateway to enlightenment and productivity in many ways, too. Pluto retrograde is asking you to examine where the balance lies in your life when it comes to work versus pleasure. "Whether it’s sex, creativity, or just plain simple play, deepening your experience of pleasure is key, as is focusing on what truly inspires you," Montúfar says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The coming months are asking you to address your most deep-seated issues and bring about a new way of relating to the places and people you call home. "Pluto retrograde will see you focusing on changes to your home and family life, as well as any underlying emotional issues there might be," Montúfar says. "Speaking from the heart and being open to change is key." Being vulnerable now is imperative to your strength and growth, so embrace your softness.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Pluto is your ruling planet, Scorpio, and so this retrograde will be transformative for you in many ways — as you'll begin to see shifts in the way you relate to the things, ideas, and people around you. "Pluto retrograde might be your best teacher when it comes to communicating your rich inner emotional life," Montúfar says. "You’re upgrading yourself and helping change the world around you. Keep at it, but be careful not to burn out."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your relationship to money and the material realm is currently in flux, as you're figuring out exactly what truly has value for you, Sag, and what's just a bunch of noise. "You might be tempted to overextend yourself as you figure out your new path," Montúfar says. "It’s OK to take risks, as long as you stay within your budget." Try to keep things reeled in and well-planned as you surf these financial paradigm shifts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

"You have been going through so much change and life has been intense," Montúfar says. "However, see this as an opportunity to shed your old skin as you create a new life for yourself — the one you have always wanted and wished for." While you may not even recognize the new parts of you that are coming forth, you'll ultimately begin to feel more yourself than ever.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Pluto retrograde is prompting a deep-dive into the dark and mystical realms of your subconscious, Aquarius, and you're going to be on a major soul-searching quest to find your truth. "This is an amazing opportunity to pay attention to your dreams, meditate, journal, and decipher the messages your subconscious mind is trying to send you," Montúfar says. "There is so much gold to be mined here."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your place within your friend circle — and the role you play within your community — might begin to change and take on new, unexpected forms over the coming months, Pisces. "It’s OK to break up with friends who no longer serve your higher purpose," Montúfar says. "Your vibe attracts your tribe, and it’s time to start networking with those who will help you accomplish your core goals." When one door closes, another one opens — so embrace the shifts in your social tides.