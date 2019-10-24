How Scorpio Season 2019 Will Affect Your Love Life, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Mid-October means two things: spooky season has finally arrived, and Scorpio season is officially upon us. Scorpio is an intense sign, which represents transformation, intimacy, and mystery — all of which means that the next few weeks are going to be a time of big changes. Of course, Scorpio is also known as the most sexual sign in the zodiac, so you have to wonder: how is Scorpio season going to affect your love life? The answer is a little different for everyone according to your specific zodiac sign, but one thing is for sure: everyone is going to feel something.

Scorpio is a highly emotional sign, which means that things in your love life aren't just going to be affect a little... everything is probably going to feel a lot more intense, whether you're in the midst of something casual, you're in a serious relationship, or even if you're single. The transformative energy of the sign will encourage you to do a lot of deep thinking, and you may find yourself reconsidering the situation you're in right now. Don't be surprised if you find yourself stuck in your own head for a little bit either.

Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust about what we can expect, and as she explains, "Scorpio season will transform our hearts, if we are open to change. Relationships will be deepening and evolving now, allowing us to commit in a more intimate manner." That sounds a bit overwhelming, but don't stress yet — here's a look at what this season means for you:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries, the intensity of Scorpio season is definitely going to get to you. "Your feelings may be a tad obsessive," warned Stardust. How can you remedy that? She advises, "try to avoid drama with your partner, as it may lead to major arguments." Don't go looking for trouble!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This could be a romantic season for you, Taurus. Stardust says, "you're in the mood for love." Don't assume that means finding someone totally new, though. Stardust continues, "Try to work out past issues you've had with your boo now and evolve the relationship." In other words, don't be so sure that what is old can never be fixed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio season may put an emphasis on intimacy, but for you, Gemini, that could mean focusing more on yourself. Stardust says, "You need some space from your lover this month to reflect on your next move." Don't be afraid to step out on your own.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This Scorpio is all about love for you, Cancer! Stardust says, "Romance is in the air. Enjoy the lovely rapture and tenderness of this month." Take advantage of this sweet time to consider making a move on someone you've been eyeing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a great time for you to get closer to the person you've been spending a lot of time with, Leo. Don't be afraid to get vulnerable. Stardust says, "Feeling cuddly lately? Snuggle up with your boo this month and share sweet kisses."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo, you might find that things in your relationship are feeling quite overwhelming. Stardust says, "Communication is key. Talk out all matters with your partner to mend fences and work through issues."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is an important learning time for you when it comes to your love life. Bustle spoke with astrologer Kristy Belich, who reveals, "Your sign truly enjoys the scales of balance within a relationship. This Scorpio season brings on truly important life lessons regarding personal time and space. You might be required to reframe your thoughts on romantic ideals. It can be a blast from the past! If an ex is trying to blow up your phone, remember the keyword is 'YOU' in this scenario!"

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle This is your birthday season, Scorpio, so it's definitely also a good time for your love life. Belich reveals, "See the fruits of your true genius. Your ability to intuitively connect to others is what really opens up some powerful and intense connections. Your personal voice is what is needed in relationships. It might be what’s been needed to be said for many years. Trust, evolve, and enjoy!"

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle All of the intense emotion of Scorpio season is probably going to leave you feeling wiped out. Belich explains, "You might find yourself scanning the psychology and self-help archives. There’s a lot of personal reflection happening! It’s a good time to make sense of a lot of drama in your past. How can you change this now and finally move on?"

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Whatever you've been working towards in your love life may just come to fruition now. "Let yourself be loved. You have done the work. You really have. It was needed. Now it’s time to experience pleasure," says Belich. "Allow your power to grow and connect to partners or even date outside of your comfort zone. A new flirtation can enter or someone who you might not have even considered previously." Your sign is generally happy-go-lucky and you see life from all sides! Love wise you might be asked to be in a strong supporter role. It might take things to a level that you never felt before. There is a connection between family and healing that really propels you forward. You might realize that you are in love with someone more than you initially let on!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio season could encourage you to be more emotional than you ever really have been. Belich says, "Your sign is generally happy-go-lucky and you see life from all sides! Love-wise, you might be asked to be in a strong supporter role. It might take things to a level that you never felt before. There is a connection between family and healing that really propels you forward. You might realize that you are in love with someone more than you initially let on!"