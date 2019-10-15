On Oct. 23, we'll go from balanced and chill Libra season to emotional and intense Scorpio season. Taking place until Nov. 22, Scorpio season is a transformative time during which everyone — no matter their zodiac sign — will be feeling a bit more dramatic (like a Scorpio, really!), change is bound to happen, and ~feelings~ will be discussed. In other words, while Libra season may have left us feeling more relaxed, Scorpio season will be kind of the opposite, giving us the powerful vibes we need to speak up. All of that said, you have to wonder how it's going to affect your life, specifically your career. How Scorpio season will affect your work will depend on your zodiac sign.

During Scorpio season, we'll all be more inclined to make some big changes in our lives, letting go of the things we're no longer that into. This isn't a bad thing — we all need to do some housekeeping in our lives once in a while — but that doesn't mean it won't feel kind of tough.

Bustle spoke with New York-based astrologer Lisa Stardust about the topic to get some more insight. "It’s important to trust your gut and listen to your inner voice during Scorpio season," she shares. "Your intuition will guide your professional life to new great heights."

That definitely sounds exciting! Here's a closer look at exactly how your sign, at work, will be affected:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio season is all about being honest and asking for what you want. Since, as an Aries, you likely already do this, your horoscope for this season at work isn't too surprising. Stardust said, "It’s a great time to ask for a raise. You may get more than you ask for."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle For you, Taurus, work this Scorpio season is about building up relationships with co-workers, which could take you far in the end. Stardust said, "A new partnership may form at work. Be open to the alliance." Even if it feels odd, network with others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini, this Scorpio season isn't exactly the time to take over and be totally in control — you many want to give others a shot too. Stardust said, "Your colleagues may be the source of inspiration. Listen to their guidance." Don't be too proud to take the advice of others!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer, you can get ready for some new and exciting opportunities. "Creativity will now all you to step up your artistic endeavors at work," said Stardust. "Be open to these projects." Don't close yourself off to something new, even if it feels scary.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo, you may find work to be a bit overwhelming during this Scorpio season. Don't be afraid to step back a little. Stardust said, "You may want to spend a few days working from home this month, as you’re trying to balance personal and professional obligations."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio season just might make things at your job a little more dramatic and emotional than usual. Stardust said, "Office gossip may bring you down, but you can put an end to the rumors by serving realness with a dash of kindness." Remember: kill them with kindness!

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a great time for you at your job, Libra. You're going to feel more powerful than usual. "Your confidence is booming now and you may level up at work by way of a promotion," said Stardust. Go for it now!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle It's your season, Scorpio, so of course you have a good work horoscope. Be open to new things and you'll find that it helps you in the end. Stardust said, "You’re welcoming endeavors that will boost your professional status. Say 'yes' to new projects."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a really creative time for you, Sagittarius. Open your mind and let your thoughts flow. "Let your visions elevate your creativity. You will surpass your artistic expectations," recommended Stardust.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn, this Scorpio season, your paychecks may be affected. Just be sure to stay on top of them. Stardust said, "Make sure you are paid on time, there may be delays in receiving payment from work."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This could be a really exciting time for you at work. "A new opportunity at work will boost your status," said Stardust. "Lean in to your fortuitous position."