Welcome to the first new moon of spring! And what a lovely new beginning this shall bring, my sweet star babies. The April new moon rises in the wee hours of the morning on Apr. 5 in powerful, headstrong Aries — bringing us all a lunar burst of energy that's almost as invigorating as the sun has felt in Aries all season.

Smooshed between two full moons in Libra (which are all about helping us find balance in our lives and amongst others) this highly auspicious Aries new moon is going to be all about you — and launching your personal brand and vision out into the energetic atmosphere. "The Aries New Moon is the absolute best New Moon of the year to launch a product, open a shop, start a new job or relationship, or jumpstart that blog that's been in your head forever," wrote astrologer Pam Ciampi in Llewellyn's 2019 Daily Planetary Guide. "It's all about timing, and this is the best time of the year to do it. Harness the fiery energy of Aries and make it work."

A lucky moon, this is indeed. But keep in mind, tough-love planet Saturn is in a pesky square to this new moon — which won't override all the lunar good vibes (don't worry!), but will likely make you truly work for what you want. Nothing comes easily with Saturn in the mix (anyone who has experienced their Saturn return knows that), but if you're willing actually try, take risks, and really put your energy toward something, now's definitely the time to do so. Not even strict daddy Saturn can put a damper on a girl with a mission under this new moon, so get on one.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who expanded on the planetary happenings surrounding this particular luminary. "This New Moon will square off with restrictive Saturn, causing frustrations and hesitations around implementing and manifesting new goals," warns Stardust. But not to worry: "Don’t get too heady on the matter! While this will be a major pain, you’re able to start fresh and inspire yourself to grow — even if it’s a slow start." Plant those seeds, sisters. This is a manifesting moon if we've ever seen one, even if we have to jump over some hurdles to make it happen. The potential is raw, y'all.

As always, these planetary influences will play out a little bit differently for everyone, and so it's helpful to prepare for what's ahead on the lunar road for your sign specifically. Here's how the April 2019 new moon will affect each zodiac sign so you can plan accordingly.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Miss current sun and moon, your empire awaits you. "This luminary will make you more focused on work matters, allowing you to build your own personal brand," explains Stardust. It's your season to shine, so bring your fire energy to the table when it comes to your career goals and you can bet you'll be seeing a whole new batch of successes come your way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Light a candle, throw some tarot spreads, and commune with your spirit guides, cause you're feelin' the unseen energies, girl. "You’re now drawn to higher minded pursuits, much of which is based on your own spiritual beliefs," shares Stardust. This new moon definitely calls for a ritual, so grab the coven and make it happen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You know what's fun? Being a wild n' crazy Gemini. You know what's more fun? Being a wild n' crazy Gemini with healthy boundaries. Yeah, that's right. "You are implementing boundaries with friends, setting limits around who and what manipulates and controls you," explains Stardust. Be wary of anyone who tries to dim your light or put a damper on your power.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's not just full moon drama we have to worry about, Cancer — when you're ruled by the moon, as Cancers are, even a new moon can be chaos-inducing. "Frenemies at work will cause conflicts around the office," warns Stardust. "Try to get along with them to create a positive work environment." Kill conflict with kindness — you've got it under your shell.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

So like, don't kill the messenger, but it might be time for you take a little chill pill, Leo. Juuust for this new moon, though — promise I won't ask for more than that. "A coworker will inspire you to pursue mediation," shares Stardust. "Take a class and see if you enjoy these mindful relaxation tools." If you hate it, blame them — then try something new!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

We can only put up with so much when we've got a bullsh*t detector that's this high-functioning, right Virgo? This moon makes it clear that you're pretty over the games. "You’ve thrown the hammer down on your crush, which will give them the opportunity to change," explains Stardust. "Their ability to grow with you is essential now." Don't settle for less than the best.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Doors close, new ones open — you know the drill, girl. Balance is your jam, so dive on into that jelly and sweeten up your game. "A partnership may go sour, allowing you to find your ultimate match," explains Stardust. "Keep your eyes open for a new romantic or business partnership under this luminary." Magic is a-brewin', so keep your eyes (and heart!) wide open.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Feeling a little tense? Not to worry — you can rely on your own skill set to relieve the pressure that's on ya, if you're willing to develop it, that is. "You may want to pep up your energy with light stretches throughout the day," advises Stardust. "Learning new skills to alleviate tensions will prove to be beneficial now." Put time into yourself, Scorpio, and it'll pay off.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Creative vibes are high, Sag! But so is your chance to run into some financial drama. "Dealing with an artistic endeavor may leave your pockets empty," warns Stardust. "Budget and demand half of the payment before starting the task." Mercury may have stationed direct, but you'll still need to double check your deets like it's retrograde.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your surroundings are a reflection of you, Cap, so spruce your place up — just not at all costs, OK? "Updating your home will be extra costly, but will serve as inspiration." explains Stardust. "Try to renovate on a budget." Some fresh color palettes, furniture arrangements, and maybe a few shiny new toys will give you a lil' extra springtime pep in your step.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're feelin' all up in your head — but remember, sometimes our self-consciousness plays mind games with us. "You may be a little paranoid now, thinking people are gossiping about you," warns Stardust. "Relax and rethink facts. Maybe there’s a miscommunication somewhere in the game of telephone." Do what you do best and outsmart your feelings.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Time to spring clean your social life — cause you have too much good happening to leave any room in your life for energy vampires. "You only have room now for those in your life who treat you well," says Stardust. "Take back your power and kick false friends to the curb." This new moon is asking you to thank u, next anyone who resembles toxic baggage. Byeeeee.