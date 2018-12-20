Even the galaxy is getting into the Christmas season this year. Beginning on Dec. 17, the so-called "Christmas Comet" returned for one of its periodic flyby visits, one of the closest comets to whiz by Earth in recent history. The comet, officially dubbed 46P/Wirtanen, first appeared in the sky on Dec. 17 about 7.1 million miles from Earth, the closest it's been and will be in centuries, and should be visible through Dec. 22 — if you know how to look for it. This mass of ice, dust, and rocks has been given its nicknamed based on its unique bright green color and its timing when passing by our planet. And like anything else going on in the galaxy, the Christmas Comet will affect you in specific ways based on your zodiac sign.

The green shade of this comet is not common. While we wish the reason behind the color was something more festive, it's actually not that exciting: Popular Mechanics says that the green is due to the fact that this comet is made up of a unique chemical mixture that includes a substantial amount of cyanogen. That green glow is actually a cloud of cyanogen gas interacting with ultraviolet light from the Sun.

So what does this have to do with your horoscope? Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who explains, "The comet will be soaring through the constellation Taurus, resting on the Pleiades, who are 'the Seven Sisters' resting on the shoulder of the Bull. The Bull is Zeus (in disguise), who has sworn to protect them from Orion’s advances."

Below, Stardust explains how each zodiac sign will be affected by the Christmas Comet:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle The comet awakens your sense of self-esteem, pushing you to be more confident and assured.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This comet is flying through your sign, making you feel protected and warm with comfort this holiday season.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle The comet awakens your desire to meditate and relax, giving you the rare chance to take a day off.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle The comet brings old friends your way, who will help you implement long standing goals.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle The comet gives you the resilience to push through recent setbacks, adding positive vibes to your chart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle The comet makes you think about your next big step in life for 2019.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This comet will push you to change and transform your core beliefs.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle The comet will make you want to connect with friends, family, and lovers, as it will light up the relationship sector of your chart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle This comet will make you take a step back from the daily grind, allowing you to rest up during the holidays.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Under the comet's glow, you will want to connect with that special someone, by romancing them under the lit up sky.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle You will want to spend time at home feeling the energetic vibe of the comet exhilarate your body and mind.