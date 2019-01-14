Eclipse season is here, folks, and we've got another one taking place alongside the upcoming full moon. The January 2019 full moon is rising in the gregarious and confident sign of Leo on Jan. 21, and it also marks a total lunar eclipse that's bound to rock our energy and give us some classic full moon feels. "Like a regular full moon only stronger, a lunar eclipse focuses attention on your emotions, intimate relationships, and your home and family," wrote Astrology King. "A total lunar eclipse has an even [stronger] influence on your private life."

The sun enters Aquarius just hours before this luminary rises in its full Leo glory — and because Leo is all about fiery self-expression while Aquarius leans more toward focusing on the collective with a cool, objective air, we'll need to balance these themes during this moon. It's bound to be a zinger, and we're all going to be analyzing the lunar-ruled parts of ourselves, which include our inner feelings, deepest relationships, and comfort zones. Cue "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" by Bonnie Tyler, please, and just let me cope with my feelings in '80s pop ballad bliss. Is that so much to ask?

Honestly, every now and then we all fall apart, and it may just happen during this upcoming luminary. But that's fine! Fall apart! Be a puddle on the floor! Evaporate into the ether! You'll be fine — the key is to be allow yourself to be flexible and malleable, and not get too attached to any single decision, situation, or outcome. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares, "This lunar eclipse falls in the sign of Leo, creating passionate decisions on how we can move forward to attain our truest and highest visions of ourselves." We're going to be seeing our potential futures a little more clearly, as the illuminating powers of the full moon will help to light up new perspectives. The moon will be eclipsed, yes, so the road ahead may still be hazy, but you should take advantage of the ability you'll have to tap into fresh points of view and be free-flowing.

But a quick word of advice: Beware of shiny objects. You're likely to be both tempted and easily distracted by all that glitters — but just because it glitters doesn't mean it's gold, sweetheart. With this moon square Uranus, you might start feeling super bored in your routines and relationships. Acknowledging this restlessness is good, and while it may require you to take action down the road, doing so impulsively during this luminary isn't necessary. Just allow yourself to see the many roads in front of you and focus on being your best self.

Overall, this full moon is going to be a good time to just chill and focus on you. "We will all be forced to be a little selfish, which isn’t a bad thing," shares Stardust of this luminary. "Move towards your heart’s path, be a diva, and over the top. Most importantly, DO YOU!" You heard her — let's do this!

Stardust, as well as astrologers Maia Orion and Blue June, spoke to Bustle to help shed some light on how the January 2019 full moon will affect each zodiac sign, so buckle up and take a peek at what's in store for your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Falling apart? Pssh, not a badass lil' Aries like you. More like falling in love: "Your romantic senses are heightened now, as you drift in on a cloud filled of lofty and sensual dreams," shares Stardust. You're feeling the heart eyes to the max during this full moon, which happens to fall in a fellow fire sign — so indulge in the sweet vibes you'll be feeling and let yourself have some fiery fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

"Your home is your sanctuary, don’t be ashamed to use this space to replenish your energy as often as you need to," advises June. "And why not throw in some decadent acts of self-care while you’re at it? You’re worth it!" Keep things lowkey but decadent during this luminary by pampering yourself in your humble abode like only a Venus-ruled earth sign like you truly can.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Too much of any good thing can quickly turn toxic, and given all the mental stimulation this full moon is serving you, Gem, cutting down your screen time could prove to be soothing. "You may want to take a break from social media under this eclipse," advises Stardust. "Connecting with people IRL instead of online may be old school, but just what the doctor ordered to help spread your social wings."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Time to make it rain! The energy is high during this full moon, crab sister — and your bank account balance could be, too. "A financial worrier by nature, you will feel monetarily lush during this luminary, as you get an unexpected payback on funds you have lent to others," explains Stardust. Don't spend it all in one place, but allow your mind to wander to new, abundant possibilities under this moon's illuminating rays.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

"The hard work you’ve done to be your best self deserves recognition, but the journey isn’t over yet," shares June with Bustle. "This is the time to really let your inner light shine and show off your star quality." The full moon and total lunar eclipse are taking place in your sign, Leo, so don't be afraid to embrace who you are and celebrate the things that make you you during this very close-to-home full moon.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Full moon party? More like full moon and chill for you, Virgo — cause you've earned it. "An overworked [sign] by nature, this eclipse will give you the chance to take a step back and relax," explains Stardust. "Focus on some much needed R & R, Virgo!" Use the eve of this moon as excuse to clear your calendar of work engagements and focus in on self-care and a wee bit of indulgence.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

"Libra, this eclipse may have you feeling a shift in your community or circle of friends," warns Orion. "Try to remember that while change may seem daunting or scary, ultimately it can serve our best interest, as every new beginning starts from a place of change." With every door that closes, a new one is bound to open — such is the nature of the universe — so go with the ebb and flow, and trust the unfolding of a joyous future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Emotional as you may be, Scorps are focused and determined, and right now your career is on fire — so make sure you're keeping yourself on top of your game. "The demand of your career will not be ignored! But when you harness your ambitions there is no stopping you," advises June. "Make sure you’re getting enough rest to keep your clarity." Indulge in some self-care during this luminary and allow yourself to sleep in and keep things chill.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

"Sagittarius, you love expanding your world and meeting new people, and this eclipse is likely to do just that — so be open to what comes your way," advises Orion. This luminary is ripe with opportunity, and with the moon in a fellow fire sign, you'll be feeling very much in your element and open to magical synchronicity, new faces and places, and much more. Take it all in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

"Capricorn, you thrive in business and work environments, an area others may shy away from," explains Orion. "This eclipse will be highlighting themes in your life that involve taxes, inheritance, sex, death, and even rebirth — while that may sound like a lot to dive into, Capricorn can more than rise to the opportunity." Expect to majorly feel this luminary, as transformations are on the horizon for you as you wrap up your sun sign's season and embark into the next.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With the sun in your sign, Aqua, and this full moon taking place in the opposite sign of Leo, you're going to need to focus heavily on balance. "Your relationships may need a little more attention right now," advises June. "Where are the energetic imbalances? A little introspection will tell you just how to make things more reciprocal." Allow the moon to light up new ideas and solutions to the issues you're facing.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The illuminating powers of a full moon are at work here, Pisces, and it'll cause you to go inward and examine your health and happiness. "Pisces, this eclipse will have you focusing on your day job and your health," explains Orion. "If something hasn’t been working in your daily routine, the eclipse will likely highlight the change that needs to happen." Pay attention to your intuition and ideas at this time, and post-eclipse, consider ways to implement them to change your day-to-day for the better.