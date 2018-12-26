Proof 2019 is beginning with a bang: The first new moon of the new year on Jan. 5 is also coinciding with a partial solar eclipse. A new moon happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, making it look like there's nothing in the sky at all. When there's a solar eclipse during a new moon — even a partial one — the moon darkens the Sun as well. Although the January solar eclipse is a partial one, it's still going to be more powerful than your average new moon, meaning that that energy it brings will be even more influential. The January partial solar eclipse will affect you based on your zodiac sign, as with any other astrological event.

A new moon is the beginning of a new lunar cycle, and typically comes with the energy to leave the past behind and start something new. This is the kind of vibes many people want to feel in the very beginning of a new year, so it's coming at the perfect time. And, according to Astrology King, the influence of a solar eclipse lasts for months longer than the influence of any other new moon.

This partial solar eclipse is happening in the zodiac sign Capricorn, so it'll be bringing a lot of Capricorn energy to all signs. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares, "it will be powerful, as it aspects austere Saturn, transformative Pluto, and mythical Neptune." Stardust adds, "Under this eclipse, we will all be forced to implement our new visions for the new year, as well as release view that no longer serve our higher good." This could be the extra motivational boost you need to not only start but also achieve your goals for the new year.

Stardust also shares how partial solar eclipse will affect each person, depending on their zodiac sign. Read on to get a better idea of what you can expect in the beginning of 2019:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This could be the start of something new for you at your job. Stardust says, "This eclipse brings the end to an old work project, by way of a new career opportunity." Get excited to go back to work after the holidays!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus, this is a time for you to get inside your own head a bit. Stardust says, "Put your higher-minded ideals to work this eclipse and move towards embracing your spirituality."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust says, "Understanding your worth is on the forefront of your mind during this eclipse. Make sure you are compensated and appreciated for your work." Don't let anyone else steal your thunder!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer, this might not be the most stable time of the month for you, but you'll get through it. Stardust says, "Relationships may be up and down during the eclipse, causing power struggles to resurface."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is the best time for you to add a feel-good activity to your routine. Stardust says, "This eclipse reinforces your need to pep up your daily routine by adding yoga or a meditative practice to your workout."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle "You may be involved in a love triangle, triggered by an ex reappearing," says Stardust. "While you may not be able to make a full-blown decision about commitment during the eclipse, choose the partner who fills your soul with joy."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This eclipse could bring signs that you need to relax, Libra. Stardust says, "A seasonal cold may hold you back from achieving your goals swiftly. Don’t stress, the opportunity will still be available after you rest and heal."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Stick to your guns, Scorpio. Stardust says, "An argument over your creative vision may make you feel frustrated. Don’t let people ruffle your feathers with their opinions. Only you know what’s best for your vision."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Your recent financial pinch will have you feeling a bit down under this eclipse," says Stardust. It gets better, though! She adds, "However, the eclipse also offers an opportunity for you to make money, keep your ears open for opportunities."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Get ready to shine, Capricorn — just in time for your birthday season! Stardust says, "This solar eclipse brings you into the spotlight, which will let you show off your recent hard work."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius, step back a bit and relax. Stardust says, "You may be exhausted during the solar eclipse, from all the New Year’s hooplah and parties. You have cosmic permission to spend the eclipse resting in bed and watching old movies."