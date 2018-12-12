It's safe to say that everyone is looking forward to the fresh start of a new year. It's exciting to think about all of the possibilities that are out there for the next few months, and to plan ways you can change little things about your life for the better. Still, it's also a little nerve-wracking to think about all of the things life could throw your way in 2019. Wouldn't it be great if we could all look into a crystal ball to see exactly what we can expect for the new year? Since that is never going to happen (sorry), you can do the next best thing: get an idea of what your year will be like based on your horoscope. Your sign can tell you so much about how things will go. You can even get a glimpse at what your luckiest month in 2019 will be based on your zodiac sign.

You may not ever know exactly what to look forward to in the new year, and which things are going to be sad or disappointing, but at least you can get an idea of which month might just be your best one of the entire year. Bustle spoke with astrologers Renee Watt and Lisa Stardust to get their expert thoughts on the luckiest month of the year for each zodiac sign, and the results are really interesting. Your horoscope might not be an exact prediction of the future, but they are really useful in figuring a general idea of what the energy will be like for you.

Find your sign below, read about your luckiest month, and keep it in mind as you journey through 2019. It's definitely going to be an exciting year for everyone!

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries, wait until the spring for a big boost in confidence and the feeling of being able to do anything. Watt says, "April will have you charging forward with confidence and your self-esteem will be on an upswing as you effortlessly maneuver through the fiery energy of your season on the zodiac!"

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle If you've been feeling creative, Taurus, September 2019 is your time to really take advantage of that. Stardust says, "September is time to take your artistic energies to the public, as they will be starry eyed with your beautiful creations."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle May is going to be a good month for you, especially the very end of the month. Watt says, "If you've been feeling lost without a partner, never fear Gemini! May 30 brings opportunities around love and partnership to the forefront of your life, just in time for your birthday!"

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers get two chances for a lucky month: Stardust says, "The light shines on you in July, however, September allows you to access your power and assert your goals." Exciting stuff!

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo season might be during the summer, but in 2019, you're really going to shine right in the beginning of the year. Watt says, "February brings you a surge of creative energy. Take advantage of this time to showcase your talents and shine brightly, sun baby!"

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle For Virgos, it's all about your birth month. Stardust says, "September allows your talents to be shown off and appreciated by others."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra, wait until the spring of 2019 for some exciting life updates. Watt says, "Sweet Libra, April is your month for love! You can count on harmonious new partnerships or a return to balance if you and your mate have hit any bumps recently."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio, you'll have to wait until the very end of the summer to get your luck. Stardust says, "End of August is high time for you to use your connections for fame."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle For Sagittarius, it's all about the very beginning of the year. Watt says, "You've got a lucky year ahead of you, brave archer, especially in January when Venus and Jupiter align with your sun. Be sure to take as many shots as possible this year and watch as your arrows land in some truly magical places!"

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn, you can expect a boost in the beginning of the new year, sending positive vibes for the rest of the months. Stardust says, "January 2019 puts you in the limelight, letting others appreciate your efforts."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius, don't sleep through the second month of 2019! Watt says, "February will have you in the mood to celebrate your recent birthday with family and friends, surrounding yourself with the people you love will surly fill your cup with luck and inspiration!"