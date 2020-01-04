With a new year comes a new set of astrological events to shake things up. The first lunar eclipse full moon of the year is happening on Jan. 10, 2020 and you can expect things to get emotional in your love life.

In general, eclipses are meant to help accelerate development. "A lunar eclipse represents an opportunity for emotional depth, completion and/or release that subsequently affects relationship," consulting astrologer Elisabeth Grace, tells Bustle.

Like a regular full moon, a lunar eclipse gives us an opportunity to recognize issues that have been hidden. Since the moon is all about the emotions in astrology, whatever gets revealed will bring out strong feelings.

According to Grace, this particular event activates the twentieth degrees of Cancer and Capricorn. "People born two thirds of the way through the signs of Cancer and Capricorn will be more personally affected by this particular eclipse than other sun signs," she says. So people born between January 10-14, and July 10-14 will feel the affects of the eclipse the most.

But since the January 2020 lunar eclipse full moon will affect all signs' love lives, here's what it means for yours specifically.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle If you have a Sun, Moon, or rising sign in Aries, you already know that you need space in your relationship in order to be happy. And according to astrologer Beth McDonald, January's lunar eclipse is going to bring attention to your sense of boundaries. "It's likely to show [Aries] where they need more space in their relationship, where they need to have better boundaries, and where they need to be better at communicating their needs without sounding like a warlord," she says.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle As a Venus-ruled Earth sign, you strive to have a stable and loving relationship. McDonald says if you have a Sun, Moon, or rising in Taurus, this lunar eclipse is going to show you how to create the kind of harmony and balance that you crave in your relationships. But due to a transiting Uranus, you may be doing a lot more self-reflection versus taking action during this time. "Transiting Uranus will be doing you a big favor by showing you where your control issues and fear of being alone need revising and reframing," McDonald says.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle For Geminis — social butterflies — this eclipse will be a good one since it deals with your sense of community and the people you choose to surround yourself with. You will learn how to better integrate your relationship into your community, and how you can better fit in with the people in your partner's life, McDonald says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Since you value your family above everything else, the lunar eclipse is going to be a very useful energy to you, Cancer, especially if you want the relationship between your partner and your family to evolve. The eclipse will not only show you ways to better integrate your relationship into your family, McDonald says, but it'll also show you how to fit into your partner's family.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle If your relationship has been feeling a little off lately, Leo, this lunar eclipse is going to pinpoint where the issues lay. "This eclipse is likely to show [Leos] where their relationship is stuck in ruts and inhibiting their sense of creativity, spontaneity and freedom especially around sex," McDonald says. Once you know what your issues are, you can have a conversation with your partner about making necessary changes and give your relationship a fresh start start.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Brace yourself, Virgo," McDonald says, as you may be in for a much-needed lifestyle change. If you have a Sun, Moon, or rising in Virgo, this lunar eclipse is likely to show you exactly how and where your relationship needs a complete overhaul. This eclipse will help push you and your partner to make changes together, whether it's cutting back on spending, starting to meditate, or exercising more.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libras are represented by the scales, so they're all about fairness and balance. If you have a Sun, Moon, or rising in Libra, Janaury's lunar eclipse is going to help you have a more balanced relationship. "This eclipse is likely to show you in no uncertain terms where you absolutely need to get better at negotiating and compromise, mediation, and de-escalation," McDonald says.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle How are you preventing yourself from having the relationship you truly want? If you're a Scorpio, this is the hard question that the lunar eclipse is going to help you tackle. "This eclipse is going to show you exactly how and where your unmet, unresolved ego needs are creating the reality you do not want," McDonald says. "This is an opportunity for a case study in manifestation." If you believe that you can have everything your heart desires, it will happen. If not, this eclipse will help your mind shift away from self-limiting thoughts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a Sagittarius, this is lunar eclipse might shake things up a little in your relationship. "You may be desperately trying to solve major league problems that have big consequences, and sacrifices may need to be made," McDonald says. The key here is to compromise and be respectful. If you don't allow the energy of the eclipse to overwhelm you, your relationship will come out of it much stronger.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle As a Capricorn, you're known for valuing hard work. In fact, you may have been working hard for a long time in all areas of your life due to Pluto (the ruler of transformation and change) and Saturn (the Lord of Karma) overhauling virtually every aspect of your life for the past 10 years. But the good news is, that's going to come to an end very soon. "2020 is poised to be the epic breakthrough you’ve been looking for, thanks in no small part to the presence of two different eclipses in your sign," McDonald says. If your relationship has been rocky, expect some really positive changes coming your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle As an Aquarius, you're all about your sense of freedom and this eclipse is going to show you where your relationship isn't giving you the independence that you need. But don't act too quickly. "Do what you do best and use that big, big brain of yours to step back and look at it from all angles," McDonald says. If you're in a relationship that you're happy with but you're just itching for more freedom, wait until the energy of the eclipse passes to see how you feel before making any major moves.