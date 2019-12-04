All hail planet Jupiter! The planet of luck and expansion just spent the last year in its home sign of Sagittarius, where it brought us luck and excitement in endeavors related to travel, learning, and broadening our horizons. But as of Dec. 2, 2019, Jupiter entered Capricorn, and it'll be traveling through this practical, grounded earth sign until Dec. 20, 2020, serving us more than a year of this energy. Though Jupiter in Capricorn affects each zodiac sign differently, expect good vibes going into 2020.

Known as the "greater benefic" planet in traditional astrology (because it brings along, you guessed it, ~great benefits~ wherever it goes), Jupiter is a planet of luck, growth, expansion, good vibes, and opportunity. It's the largest planet in the solar system, and metaphorically, it's just as large and in charge. When Jupiter graces your sign, prepare for the doors of opportunity to swing open left and right — and get ready to indulge in a deep need to expand your horizons.

It takes Jupiter a little over a year to circle 'round the sun in orbit, so whenever it changes sign (only once a year, in earth time), we all feel the shift in the energy. Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares, "Jupiter in Capricorn will make us all change the way we take risks." While Jupiter was in Sag, we all had luck on our side. The adventurous, optimistic, free-spirited energy of Sagittarius inspired us to go big or go home, and be a little more spontaneous and idealistic when it came to taking risks. Capricorn energy, on the other hand, is much more restrained. Cap is hardworking. highly goal-oriented, and wants to take the steady and safe path that ensures its arrival rather than taking a chance on a shortcut.

"Rather than betting big against the house, we’ll choose to take smaller and more minimal gambles," explains Stardust of Jupiter's new residence in Capricorn. "This will allow us to dedicate hard work towards achieving our goals and open us up to a new work ethic." Capricorn adds a healthy dose of realism and practicality to the big dreams that Jupiter can stir up within us. While it's not as whimsical as some other Jupiter placements, it encourages us to put in the work for what we want and think rationally about how to make our dreams a reality.

Jupiter is always here to make things larger than life, and in Cap, it'll help us build the foundation we need so our goals can take actual form. Check out how Jupiter in Capricorn will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Be prepared for Jupiter's presence in Capricorn to make your work life soar this coming year, Aries. "Work projects will take off on a whole other level, which will elevate your current status," shares Stardust. Remember that when doors close in your life, new ones always open. Opportunities have come a-knockin', and you're more than ready to put in the work necessary to make them long-lasting and successful.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The past year has been tough when it came to realizing your dreams, but it wasn't for lack of trying, Taurus. Keep allowing yourself to evolve and put in the work to grow. "You’re embracing a higher vibe this year, which will open your mind to new possibilities," shares Stardust. As you shift into a more spiritual mindset, you'll begin to see new paths to reaching your goals that may not have been obvious to you before.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Whether you're dealing with an influx of cash in your bank account or a total financial drought, your income will surely be shifting over the coming Jupiter transit, Gemini — and you'll want to adjust your mindset around financial matters to ensure your success. "Money matters will come to a head this year," says Stardust. "Try to budget properly." Make a plan to save (or protect your savings) and then stick to it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may feel like you've been working toward your goals completely solo this past year, Cancer. You feel ready for a more balanced partnership in your life (whether that's in work or romance or both), but you need to unpack your baggage in order to make that work. "You’re in the mood to partner up, although insecurities and jealousies may hold you back," explains Stardust. Sift through emotional clutter to create balance and space for someone else.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're a hard worker by nature, Leo, so when big, lucky Jupiter enters work-obsessed Capricorn, it could send you off the deep end. "Don’t overextend yourself and work too hard," warns Stardust. "Take time to rest too." Working hard toward your goals is great — and this transit will definitely inspire you to do so successfully. Just be sure to schedule in time to recharge and focus on maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Jupiter in Cap is inspiring you to put some hard work into love this year. "A relationship could evolve into more now," explains Stardust. "Be prepared to step up your romantic heart and move towards love." But for someone as rational as you aim to be, Virgo, the often-nonsensical nature of love can feel overwhelming to conquer. Change your mindset and focus on shedding unnecessary layers of defense so your heart can be seen.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Over the past year, your idea of "home" has been erratic and hard to pin down, Libra. Whether it was due to tons of traveling or a shifting living situation, you may have found yourself feeling ungrounded. With Jupiter in Cap for the next year, though, you'll be redefining this area of your life and finding a brand new sense of comfort. "Home is where the heart is — and you’re finding out that your heart expands throughout the world," shares Stardust.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With big goals and big work to be done, you might find yourself feeling some big moods, Scorpio. "Don’t get worked up over nothing," advises Stardust. "Learn to take matters with a grain of salt." If you remember to not bother yourself too much with the perceived opinions of others through this transit, you'll be able to shift your laser focus toward your goals instead — which will practically guarantee a successful outcome.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Jupiter just left your territory, Sag, so you may feel the shift from happy-go-lucky dreamin' to hardcore practical schemin' take place more intensely than most. It might not be the easiest adjustment, but just plan to use your smarts to keep yourself afloat, especially with finances. "Money will fluctuate," shares Stardust. "Keep some savings available for a rainy day." With rain comes rainbows, so be sure you can enjoy them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Congratulations, Cap, because there are few better feelings than having big, joyful, good-luck-slingin' Jupiter occupy your sign for a whole year. "You’re feeling larger than life now, which will boost your confidence and overall energy," shares Stardust. Take major advantage of this momentum. Look at your list of goals, and plan to tackle each and every one. You've got luck on your side, so all you need to bring is the motivation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While you've certainly had a career-focused year, the hardworking energy of Jupiter in Cap is forcing you to put in the work on a more spiritual level over the coming months. "Your subconscious is healing past wounds," explains Stardust. "Let go of the past and fears that hold you back." It's time for major spiritual/emotional shifts to take form, so allow the metamorphosis to happen and come out the other side stronger.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Jupiter in Capricorn is blowing up your social status and popularity, Pisces, so put on your dancin' shoes. "Your social circle is expanding," shares Stardust. "Be prepared to be the belle of the ball." Connections with others will open up all sorts of new opportunities — for friendship, work, romance, and spiritual growth. Put work into building solid relationships and watch the new doors swing open all around you.