Slip into your most comfortable exoskeleton and whip out your poisonous stingers, witches, because the May 2019 full moon is rising in the deep, dark, and delightfully transformative sign of Scorpio. This intense but lively luminary will reach its peak on May 18 — and like most full moons, its energy is going to be fierce, and we'll all feel a little extra electric and punchy. With the sun in lush, earthy Taurus and this moon residing in its opposite sister sign of the scorpion, we'll feel the polarity between our most sensory, physical experiences and our deepest, most subconscious perceptions.

Scorpios are super sharp, calculated, and meticulous — bordering on paranoid and scrutinizing, if they take their intensity overboard, but with an incredibly powerful capacity for loyalty and authenticity. Scorp's also a water sign, so its energy is rooted in emotion and feelings, and the sign is very sensitive and even psychic in nature. That all said, this sign is a master at sleuthing for the truth and cutting straight to the bleeding heart of any matter, so prepare to call upon your inner Scorpio-brand bullsh*t detector under this moon to see exactly what isn't working in your life.

The May full moon is positioned to bring energetic black holes in your life into your direct field of vision, giving you the power to transform them — if, of course, you're willing to acknowledge their existence. Whether it's a dead-end job, a toxic relationship with a friend or partner, or just a bad habit that's bringing you down, this moon is lighting up the skies and showing you exactly the areas where you need to adjust the settings.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares her take on the upcoming luminary's power to help us grow. "The Scorpio Full Moon will encourage us all to transform and evolve," she explains, "as long as we are committed to living our best lives." We might find ourselves feeling edgy and impatient, yes, but if we call on our inner empath and challenge ourselves to shed the scorpion-like exoskeleton we're protecting our hearts with, we can dive deeply within ourselves armed with the tools we need to evolve.

All signs will be feeling the effects of this luminary, but of course, with the moon falling in a different place in everyone's chart, its energy is going to be lighting up all different areas for us. Here's how the May 2019 full moon will affect each zodiac sign. Prepare to dive in — stingers up!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With new life paths emerging in front of you and major changes on your horizon, you find yourself with little choice but to devote extra energy and focus toward the health of your bank account. "This luminary forces you to take stock of your financial situation," explains Stardust. "Clearing up debt and paying bills will alleviate some stresses." Ignoring money drama isn't an option under this luminary.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Birthday baby might be feeling the full moon blues — but you will find solace via opening yourself up to the people closest to you. "You’re more focused on partnerships at this time, as you’re struggling to find balance within all areas of life," says Stardust to Bustle. Ah, balance — a most difficult thing to achieve. Clear everything off your scales first, then starting add things back one by one to make the process easier.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The full moon's intense energy is getting your hyped-on-life self all worked up and ready to start something shiny n' new n' exciting — so go for it! "Commit to a new activity, Gemini," advises Stardust. "Breathe in springtime with fun endeavors with friends." You've been hibernating inside the cocoon of your introverted half lately, but allow this luminary to push you out into the social butterfly territory of your extroversion.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Our dear resident moon baby: This luminary is a sexy one. Taurus season's sensuality combined with the raw sexuality of the Scorpio moon makes for a hot full moon weekend. "Romance is on your mind, as the light shines on your heart," explains Stardust. "Enjoy the night snuggled with a friend, partner, or alone." Smell the roses and pop the champagne — feel the loving vibes rainin' down on ya.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Life has been undeniably insane for you lately, albeit by your own design — but if you drive this train at full speed and your eyes are too weary from lack of sleep to see, you're bound to collide into something at some point. "Take a day off to focus on yourself, Leo," advises Stardust. "After all, you’ve earned the right to skip work on the weekends." Some full moons are the perfect excuse to not leave your bed.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Being the head-b*tch-in-charge of all your responsibilities is fun and all, but have you ever tried being blissfully present with your surroundings and becoming ~one~ with the universe? "Turn your phone off and unplug from the world for a day to enjoy the benefits of this luminary," advises Stardust. Yeah, it's that kind of full moon weekend. Immerse yourself in the beauty of all that surrounds you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Sometimes we go through periods in life where everything seems to be changing at a rapid pace — but under this moon, the shifting tides begin to make sense. "Your confidence is high, urging you to take risks you wouldn’t have necessarily done before," shares Stardust with Bustle. Leap and the net will appear, they say — unlock that little chain around your heart and trust the process. The universe has your back.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Happy full moon in Scorpio, dearest sharp-clawed water baby. While others may struggle with this luminary's intensity, you're right at home under this spotlight, so you can actually set your poison aside. "The light shines on you, Scorpio," shares Stardust. "This is your time to enjoy the attention and affection of those close to you." Your outer self is full seduction mode, but your inner self? Let's let that beauty sparkle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Cosmic downloads galore for you, Sag: Your heart and headspace currently resemble my Google drive, i.e. there's a lot of sh*t that needs to be sorted out and organized. "You’re in the mood to stay off the grid and not in the limelight, as you wish to enjoy this luminary relaxing," explains Stardust. A little alone time never hurt anyone, and you'll emerge from the full moon weekend with a refreshing clarity of mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Drama? Not your cup of tea. But this full moon is brewing a giant hot pot of it for you, Cap, and you might be forced to drink. "Issues with friends will come to a boiling point, as you are consumed with drama within your crew," warns Stardust. Cool, calm, and collected: Wade through these waters like a graceful swan, sailing past the splashing distractions, trusting that an isle of sense awaits.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Torn between two worlds: Lately you're oscillating between two entirely different atmospheres and realities, both physically and mentally, and fully immersing yourself in each. You're now forced to address this — and confront whether it's actually working for you. "The balance between downtime and professional obligations will make your head spin, but you will gain notoriety and fame as a result," explains Stardust.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A change of location, however brief, can sometimes be the missing ingredient you need to help shift your perspective. Let a quick trip or new sensory experience be the catalyst you've been waiting for. "This luminary will evoke your wanderlust sentiments, even forcing you to take a simple day trip out of town," explains Stardust to Bustle. Throw your essentials into a backpack and do some full moon exploration.