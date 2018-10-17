Full moons have a reputation, to say the least — and the October 2018 full moon is taking place on Oct. 24 in sensuous, earthy, Venus-ruled sign of Taurus, so be ready! The reputation is probably because, astrologically, full moons symbolize a time of release — a release that many people naturally feel. When the moon is fully illuminated, it's also subsequently driving us all up the wall with excess energy (ever feel like you can't sleep when the moon is full?) and unusually strong emotions (ever feel like you straight up lose your sh*t when the moon is full? Yeah, me too). #FullMoonProblems. That said, you can ~protect your energy~ by grabbing a few crystals for the October 2018 full moon that will up your good vibes and help protect you from any bad vibes that this moon could stir up, cause lemme tell ya, there's lots going on with this one.

Firstly, there is all kinds of Venus drama happening during this luminary that we need to address ASAP (which is especially relevant given that the moon will be in Taurus, which is ruled by Venus herself). So, as you may know (or at least feel), Venus is currently retrograding, which is already affecting our love lives, money lives, and beauty routines in some crazy-making ways. At the time of this full moon, Venus' placement is going to be in difficult aspect to a few other planets, too, which we will absolutely feel the effects of. Having Venus opposite Uranus is bringing uncertainty to both our love lives and our wallets. Expect "change or tension in your love life," according to Astrology King, regardless of whether you're single or linked up. And beware: The moon will be opposite Venus while full, which "increases your need for love and affection regardless of the consequences," continued Astrology King. This means we might get reckless in order to get the TLC we're craving — this could be hitting up an ex we swore we'd never text again, severely lowering our Tinder standards, or, if in a relationship, being hella moody and exposing underlying tensions regarding our needs. All in all, we've gotta watch it.

So, what's a girl to do with this lunar mess? Turn to crystal healing, of course! Here are five crystals (plus some tips on what to do with them) that are perfectly suited for the vibes of October's full moon in Taurus.

Emerald

Natural Raw Smooth Emerald Uncut, $32.29, Etsy.

Venus retrograde has got us all a little off-kilter in the romance department. Emerald is known as a protective stone when it comes to love, and it can allegedly drive away negative energy surrounding relationships, making it a must-have for October's Taurus full moon in Venus retrograde.

How to use it: Open up that ~heart chakra~ by using the magic of the emerald's powerful pure green essence and doing some heart-opening breath work. "Emerald helps one to embrace and maintain the rhythmic breathing conducive to entering and attaining depth in the meditative state," explains Crystal Vaults. Get comfy in a nice, quiet place, hold your emerald or place it on your body, and take deep, steady, natural breaths. Try to focus only on your breathing. Allow other thoughts to pass through your mind (as they most certainly will!), but center yourself in your breathing again as soon as you realize you're being whisked away in thought. Allow yourself to get into a deeply meditative trance. If possible, wear the color green while you do this ritual, or surround yourself with plants that mirror the pure green energy of the emerald (and the heart chakra).

Selenite

Selenite Towers - Mini, $8, House Of Intuition.

I love, love, love selenite! It's got such a clear energy and is highly cleansing. I keep a little piece with my Tarot cards, another with my magickal herbs, and I have a selenite stick that I sometimes cleanse myself with in a lil' self-care ritual I call "selenite showers." Don't knock it 'til you try it. Anyway, this stone is named after Selene, the Greek moon goddess, and is often associated with the moon — meaning it will help you vibe with the full moon's energy in the best way possible.

How to use it: There are countless ways to incorporate selenite into your ritual work, but really, even just keeping it near you will cleanse the room's energy and give you positive vibes. Try a cleansing, grounding ritual, like this one described on Energy Muse: "[S]it in a chair while placing your bare feet on a selenite wand or stone. As you sit quietly, breathe and feel the energy of the Earth under you feet. Allow yourself to relax and let go. Within 15 minutes, clarity and balance will be restored within your body." Ahhh, now bask in the clarity of selenite and let the full moon drama be gone.

Pink Opal

Pink Opal Tumbled Stone Set (Extra Large), $12.95, Crystal Vaults.

Not only is opal one of the official birthstones for October, it's also an ultra-feminine, Venus-vibey stone that's perfect in every way for this full moon. Since the moon will be in Venus-ruled Taurus and we're all in the middle of Venus retrograde, basking in the feminine energy of this stone is an ideal way to enhance the good vibes and embrace the moon's natural energy.

How to use it: Ready to get super trippy? Let's go on a journey that will lead you to your natural intuition. "Opal enhances cosmic consciousness and stimulates flashes of intuition and insight," expains Crystal Vaults. Think about where you were at two weeks ago, during October's new moon. How are you making progress on the intentions you set? What can you do to complete the circle? Meditating with a pink opal and can lead you to the answers you're looking for if you let your mind lead and allow the crystal's energy to do its consciousness-enhancing work. Maybe the answers have been locked deep inside your brain all along. Time to find 'em!

Kambaba Jasper

Kambaba Jasper Gemstone Rock, $2.99, Etsy.

This stone is a lil' magnet for both love and money, which is precisely what we all need a little help with during this full moon. It's also a highly nurturing stone, so if you've already had your heart broken during Venus retrograde and are feeling it all the worse with the full moon energy, soothe your soul with this gentle, grounding crystal. According to Crystal Vaults, kambaba jasper "creates a special aura, a pleasant sensation as it irradiates throughout the body," in folks who are extra-sensitive to the crystal's power. Worth a try!

How to use it: Keep it handy as stress-reliever during the emotional valleys you might find yourself in during this moon. "It makes an ideal worry or rubbing stone for soothing the nerves and increasing one’s focus, and is a wonderful stone for banishing nightmares or harmful thoughts," explained Crystal Vaults. So don't hold back: Throw it in your purse or pocket. Bring it to work. What the heck, even bring it to a party. You never know when you'll need it to help keep your negative feels at bay, especially when the moon is full during Venus retrograde.

Rhodonite

Rhodonite Cabochan, $38.95, Crystal Vaults.

Rhodonite is a pink-to-brown colored stone that sometimes has gorgeous colorations on it, like the one above (how cute is that?), and it's consider the ideal stone for love problems. "If your relationship is stuck in #ItsComplicated status, it's time to call on the vibrant Rhodonite crystal to soothe heartache by infusing your soul with pure love," wrote Energy Muse, which also noted the stone works "as your therapist in couples counseling to bolster feelings of forgiveness and compassion[.]" Love it. This crystal is comin' to the cosmic rescue for anyone who is feeling the madness of Venus in their relationship during this Taurean full moon.

How to use it: Rhodonite is perfect for any kind of dream work, so sleep with it under your pillow for several nights, beginning just before the full moon and extending through the night after. "Rhodonite is ideal for grounding energies during meditation and dreamwork, enhancing the depth, clarity and meaning of one’s inner experiences so the messages behind the dreams and visions can be better understood," explained Crystal Vaults. Write down your dreams each night you sleep with your rhodonite. The crystal's energy can help you interpret the signs and symbols your unconscious produces through your dreams to offer clarity and guidance on any situation, but particularly as it pertains to your love life.