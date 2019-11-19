On Tuesday November 26, the last new moon of the fall season will rise in the sky, giving us one last chance to evaluate our hearts before moving full speed into prime cuffing season. How the November 2019 new moon will affect your love life depends on your zodiac sign, as this event takes place in Sagittarius and the fiery archer's energy has a very different influence on each sign.

To some extent, all signs will be feeling inspired to check in with themselves and take stock of what they have and what they want. But beyond that shared reflective instinct, we'll all be on our own paths during the new moon. Bustle talked to astrologer Kyle Thomas about everything extra-planetary that will be affecting our experience under the new moon. According to Thomas, "Jupiter (which rules the zodiac sign of Sagittarius) will be in alignment with Uranus, bringing opportunities, surprises, and good news." While those bonuses certainly sound good, he also mentions that "Mars and Uranus will be clashing at the time of the new moon," which could mean unforeseen obstacles are bound to pop up as we march forward with confidence and passion. Aka, don't get ahead of yourself this month, prepare for complications, and be as flexible as you can. According to Thomas, this is how the combination of the new moon and its position in relation to Sagittarius season, Jupiter, Mars and Uranus will affect your love life:

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries are going to be craving something new and different under the new moon, and they should follow that hunger. "You have an opportunity to attract a lover who has a unique background or spirituality, or even from a different country or culture than you at this point in time," Thomas tells Bustle, going on to say that it's time for Aries to grow and and be challenged, so the more newness they bring into their lives, the better.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

"This new moon has you extremely focused on the balance in your relationships and what you each give and receive," Thomas says. Is the flow of love equal? Do you both get what you need? "Some Tauruses will break up at this point in time if their relationships have outlived their purpose, creating a 'death' to this partnership so you can finally move onto the next, better one," Thomas says. While it might be upsetting to realize your relationship is imbalanced, it's also a gift to be able to see that before you've put too much time and energy into it.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

If looking for a long-term relationship, Thomas says that this is your best moment of the year to do so! "Single Gemini could cross paths with marriage material or Gemini who are casually dating could discuss getting engaged, moving in, or making serious plans together. If already taken, this is a time when you and your partner can grow closer," Thomas says. So if you're inspired to have a serious conversation, trust that now is a good time to have it.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

According to Thomas, work is going to have your attention during the new moon, which will leave you wondering how to make room for your love life. "Are you achieving a true work-life balance? If romance is important to you, be sure to put your foot down and block out time for it," Thomas suggests, now is a good time to figure it out.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

"This new moon is your cosmic doorway to new or deeper love in 2019, and you deserve it!" Thomas says. "You’ll be feeling passionate, creative, and ready to go on a romantic journey," so lean into that energy and see how it elevates your relationship. If you're single, now is a good time to fall in love, so get out there and find someone to share your sense of adventure with.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

For Virgos, Thomas says that this new moon highlights your stability or lack-thereof. "Sometimes this means you have to focus on self-love and healing until you can fully give yourself to another person," Thomas explains, so don't complicate your life with dating right now, just take a time out and put your energy towards yourself.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

According to Thomas, during this time, your inbox will be overflowing. "If you have an important message from the heart that you want to send, do so in the days after this new moon," Thomas suggests, going on to say that "you will also be able to impress people well with your words, so whip together a fantasy and watch how they melt for you." If you’re already in a relationship, writing a letter to your partner could be a great way to get even closer, as you're more eloquent than ever.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

"This new moon will have you looking at lovers like possessions, and that can be a bit scary for the people you’re trying to get to know if single," Thomas warns. So be aware of the fact that you're operating on a more intense level than the people around you, and try to be reasonable with your expectations. Additionally, Thomas tells Bustle that, "this is a great time to connect with new lovers or a current one regarding your morals and values," so be open to those heady conversations, they will serve you well.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

While this new moon may not be very exciting for you, it is a rich time for this sign to set intentions and stick to them. "Make sure you use this time to make a list of what you want in a lover and how you want your romantic life to be throughout 2020. You can materialize it, but first you have to know exactly what you want and are after," Thomas suggests, so take the time to think this through thoroughly. That way, you'll know what you want when you have it.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

"This could be a time where you are considering your past relationships, the wounds, and what worked and didn’t," Thomas tells Bustle. While that might sound like a drag, it's actually going to improve your current or future relationships because you'll be lighter without the baggage. "Love and health begin when you face the truth and atone for what has already happened," Thomas says.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

According to Thomas, your social life is going to be buzzing during this new moon. "You’re likely to enjoy time with your significant other out and about at events or with mutual friends. Don’t hide away, get out there and watch as the good times roll in," Thomas suggests. "If single and looking, consider meeting a new catch through your friend group or even transitioning that hottie acquaintance into something more," Thomas explains, so make this the night you say "yes" to all invitations that sound appealing.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

According to Thomas, this new moon recognizes all of the hard work you've been putting in over the last few months and will help to bring you to the next level. Because you'll be embracing a new bracket in your life, this is a great time to find your power couple partner. Thomas suggests finding a strategic match, as now is an important time to be with someone on your level and with your ambition so the momentum doesn't wane.

While the new moon in Sagittarius affects us all in different ways, it makes us all more sensitive to our heart's desires and will give us a clear sense of what's next for us, which is incredibly valuable during cuffing season's peak.