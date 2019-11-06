How The November 2019 Full Moon Will Affect You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Heads up: The November 2019 full moon is coming up on Nov. 12 to light up the skies and dose us with a healthy spoonful of Taurus energy. We should all be grateful, as we've had a rough go on the astrology front lately. Firstly, it's Scorpio season: Need I say more? Secondly, Mercury is retrograde, which obviously needs no further explanation. And thirdly, that last new moon in Scorpio just before Halloween was a really intense one.

"The Beaver Moon occurs in fertile Taurus," explains astrologer Lisa Stardust, who spoke with Bustle about this luminary. Taurus is ruled by sexy planet Venus, and is an earth sign that's known for its love of sensuality, luxury, and comfort. As an earth sign, Taurus energy brings a lens of focus to material matters such as money, which is helpful when it comes to taking stock of your personal inventory or even clearing energetic blockages you feel around money. "[I]t's an ideal opportunity to tend to finances and monetary concerns," shares Stardust.

Overall, this luminary is bringing positive energy, and it's swelling with possibility and hope - it's a great time to start actualizing your longterm goals, beginning to feel them in your senses, Taurus-style. A Taurus full moon can bring a sweet element to relationships, but don't forget that self-care is also a must, whatever that looks like for you. "It’s a great time to connect with a loved one, friends, and family," explains Stardust. "Most importantly, take a time out and rest."

In any case, the energy of how the November 2019 full moon will affect you partially depends on your sun sign, so here's a sign-by-sign breakdown that'll give you a heads up on what's in store once this luminary lights up the skies.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"This luminary will focus on curing and mending your finances," shares Stardust. With the moon fully illuminated in your house of personal finances, you'll definitely be focused on taking a pragmatic and constructive approach to your current money sitch. It's been weighing on your mind, and this luminary gives you a green light to take action on it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With the full moon in your sign, you'll be feeling self-focused and motivated to empower yourself. "You’re taking back your power and focusing on transforming yourself," says Stardust. Growth is essential, and embracing those changes rather than running from them will allow you to flourish in ways you hadn't even imagined. Own your power.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Don't ignore the urge you have to rest as this full moon rises, Gemini. "It’s time to take a day off from work and relax," advises Stardust. "Trust us, it’s best for your mental and physical health to do so now." It won't serve anyone — especially not you — if you run yourself ragged trying to fulfill a superhuman amount of responsibilities. Take this opportunity to rejuvenate and recharge your reserves.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Our resident moon baby always gets in their feels during a major luminary — especially during a fellow water sign's season. Right, Cancer? Good thing your closest circle of pals is at the ready to surround you with warmth and love. "Spend time reconnecting with old friends under this luminary to boost your spirits," advises Stardust. Resist the urge to hermit crab it and open up.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"Work matters will be consuming you now," explains Stardust. "Find a balance to not become totally stressed." Well, you probably didn't need us to tell you that. What you're doing (or not doing) for work right now has been weighing super heavily on you. That said, not everything can change overnight, so work on maintaining a more even keel and don't expect to be able to give 200% all the time.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With the full moon rising in a fellow earth sign, you're feeling deeply connected to your roots (no pun intended!) and the natural phases of la luna. "Download a meditation app to unwind and honor the Moon," advises Stardust. Even taking a few minutes out of your schedule to allow for a moment of spiritual peace and quiet can leave you feeling inspired and refreshed under this luminary.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"Make sure your bank account isn’t a mess," warns Stardust. "If you’re missing work payments, double check and ask your boss for your overdue paycheck." Yes, take care of those overdue paychecks. But you know what else is overdue? You taking charge of your finances, boo. Don't let another lunar cycle pass by leaving you feeling out of control. You have what it takes to be in charge, so own it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With both the self-expressive sun and communication-focused Mercury in your sign under this full moon, you're in the mood to get real in your relationships. "Love is on your mind and you’re more inclined to work on matters with bae under this luminary," says Stardust. Mercury is still retrograde, so don't expect to get your point across exactly as you hope - but honesty and realness is a perfect start.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You know all too well how stress puts a damper on your naturally happy-go-lucky attitude on life. "Work on letting go of daily stresses," advises Stardust. "Stay calm no matter what." Practice mindfulness or whatever else it takes for you to embrace your chill and work on letting the little things roll off your back. You know what it's like to really struggle, to keep things in perspective.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Well well, someone's feeling weirdly romantic - must be because the sweet, emotional moon is in a fellow earth sign! "Have a snuggle date with your boo for fun during this Full Moon," advises Stardust. Sometimes full moons amp us up, but this luminary, Cap, is making you feel like being vulnerable, intimate, and opening up in a safe, supportive setting.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your go-go-go mentality can take a toll, even if you are highly capable, so take a chill pill and relax under this luminary. "It’s time to press snooze and take a day to unwind from all the recent pressures at the office," advises Stardust. No shame in the game of a mental heath day, Aquarius. There's a difference between ditching your responsibilities and just putting them on hold so you can care for yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Don't let yourself get caught up in the drama that threatens to suck you in during this moon. This luminary, for you Pisces, should be all about centering yourself and finding a sense of balance. "Turn your phone off and decompress," says Stardust. "You need time to center your energies." Life is full of distractions, but allow the inspiration that's hitting with this moon to direct energy toward yourself and your needs.