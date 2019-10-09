Spooky season is upon us, ghosts and ghouls, and the October 2019 full moon is quickly creeping up — bringing all sorts of intense astro vibes our way. This full moon takes place on Oct. 13 in the headstrong and self-starting sign of Aries, which is a fiery and energetic placement for this luminary. Full moon intensity is almost impossible to avoid in general, but in this case, we better brace ourselves: How the October full moon will affect you will depend on your zodiac sign, yes, but the bottom line is that it will be intense. Everyone might be about to go into crisis mode — but, honestly, did you expect anything less from the spookiest season's full moon? I think not.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about the October full moon and the intense energy that'll be affecting us. "This luminary squares off with Pluto which will bring power struggles and jealousy to the forefront of our minds," warns Stardust. "Try to work through the psychological issues that are causing such drama and don’t project insecurities into others."

Let's talk about Pluto, since it's a Plutarian aspect that's making this full moon particularly intense. This distant but powerful planet, named for the god of the underworld, is all about taboos, secrets, shame, karmic debts, the unconscious mind, and other sometimes-dark areas of our existence. The full moon will be in a square aspect to Pluto, which is a toughie in astrology. According to Astrology King, this aspect "can lead to compulsive and destructive behavior as deeply buried feelings are exposed," and subsequently trigger emotional crises, power struggles, and the revelation of secrets.

But folks, it's Libra season, aka the season of balance — so it's no surprise that the cosmos decided to even out the astrological playing field for us. In other words, this intensity isn't all bad: The full moon also has some undoubtedly positive aspects, like being in a trine to lucky planet Jupiter. Jupiter energy is exuberant, positive, and focused on growth and expansion, which is adding a giant dose of optimism to Pluto's edge, and offering us a chance at transformation through the tough times. "Any relationship crisis caused by the full moon square Pluto can be turned into an opportunity to transform and evolve," wrote Astrology King of this luminary. "Bad habits or behaviors can also be eliminated from your subconscious through the positive transformation of your emotions." Call on Libra season's balance combined with Aries' tenacity and optimism and you'll sail through this transit.

Ready or not, this moon is comin 'atcha. Here's how the October 2019 full moon will affect each zodiac sign so you can prepare yourself.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This full moon is in your sign, and given that it's taking place during Libra season (which is all about partnership), it's bringing up some intense feelings in regards to your intimate relationships. "You’re not feeling great about your personal life. Take a rest," advises Stardust. "Things will work out, they always do."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The intensity of the full moon may give you the urge to run your mouth, whether out of nervousness or a need to distract from your feelings. But that's a risky game to play under this full moon/Pluto square. "Don’t feed into the rumor mill," warns Stardust. "Remember to keep your ears clean and mouth shut."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Life has undoubtedly felt a little chaotic recently, but under this full moon, you might feel like a tornado just blew through your life and relationships. "Try to gain a handle on your personal affairs now—especially friendships," advises Stardust. The full moon is illuminating the areas that are ready for change.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Libra season is a time to work on partnerships, so let its full moon show you exactly where you're struggling. "You’re feeling unseen by your romantic partner," explains Stardust. "Don’t let work obligations stand in your way of the relationship working." If you want to make it work, now's the time to prioritize relationships.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Work has been frustrating you lately, but remember: Teamwork makes the dream work. "You don’t have to compete with your colleagues to prove you’re the best," notes Stardust. "Try working together." Libra season is all about collaboration, so combine that with the fiery energy of this Aries moon and make your work work for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've set some financial goals for yourself and put frivolous spending on a tight leash, but that doesn't mean you should forego socializing. "Don’t get too stressed over balancing money with fun — stay on budget," advises Stardust. It's OK to try to make financial space for a night out here and there. You deserve some fun.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's the season of your solar return, so of course the spotlight is on you -- but it's not all fun and games. Now's the time to start speaking up for yourself and eliminating the constant need to please others. "You’re standing up for your inner beliefs," explains Stardust. "Embrace change." Call on the confidence of the Aries moon and let yourself transform.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This full moon in Aries is a dramatic one, and can cause egos to flair and affect relationships. For you, Scorp, you might see temperatures rise in the workplace. "Don’t let office gossip bring you down during this luminary," advises Stardust. Loose lips are sinking all sorts of ships during this moon, but you know better, so ride the wave.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With the full moon taking place in a fellow fire sign, you're ready to party, honestly. But if you do, you're better off leaving your credit card at home. "Be aware that you may frivolously overspend your money while out with friends," warns Stardust. "Try to stay on budget." Know that it'll be easy to get carried away this full moon, so reign it in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The energy of this full moon is absolutely exhausting you, Capricorn, so don't be afraid to put your obligations on hold to prioritize both your physical and mental health. "Take a day off of work to relax," advises Stardust. "After all, you’ve earned it." Give yourself a little mental health day to recoop and up your strength.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The full moon is illuminating your thoughts, which are already on hyperspeed during a fellow air sign's season. Now's a great time to seek a little stillness and allow yourself time to go inward. "Meditate and embrace high minded activities," advises Stardust. Getting in touch with your spiritual side can help you make sense of your thoughts.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're a doormat no longer, Pisces. Let the confident, fiery energy of this Aries moon propel you out of the water and into the sunshine. "Take back your personal power under this luminary and show the world who’s boss!" says Stardust. You've got a lot to offer right now, so don't sell yourself short by hiding in the shadows.