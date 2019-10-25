How The October 2019 New Moon Will Affect Your Sleep, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Each cycle of the moon has a unique effect on us, and this is no less true for the new moon. That tiny, barely-there sliver in the sky you see (or, rather, don't see) in the sky is, astrologically, a time to let go of the old and start on something new, which is a pretty big deal. This month, we can expect a very dark night sky on Oct. 27, when the new moon rises in Scorpio. The October new moon is not just the beginning of a new cycle, but also the beginning of something new for you as well. So what does this mean for you individually? This lunar cycle will affect everything from the way you think about your goals and your past to the way that you sleep. If you're wondering how the October new moon will affect your sleep, you should look at your zodiac sign.

Everyone is going to feel something slightly different depending on their sign, but there are also some general things about this new moon to keep in mind. Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust about it, who says, "The Scorpio new moon may cause anxieties to rise, which in result will have an affect on our sleep patterns." It makes sense, since Scorpio season (which will be going on during this new moon) makes us more introspective and thoughtful than usual — our thoughts are going to be intense enough to keep as awake. Stardust recommends, "Try disconnecting from technology an hour before bed (no matter what sign you are) to ensure a pleasant night’s sleep."

Here's a look at what else you should know about your sleep during this new moon:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries, now is not the time to stay out and party all night long. Stardust warns, "You’ll be extra sleepy during this luminary, so make sure you get enough sleep." You'll probably find that between the new moon's need for change and Scorpio's transformative energy, you're feeling exhausted mentally and physically.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus, your love life may be on fire during this new moon, but you should still keep an eye on how much shut-eye you're getting. "Don’t spend too much time canoodling with your loved one that you forget to catch your zzz’s at night," advises Stardust.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle A new moon does tend to bring about change, and sometimes that can make simple things you're used to a little bit harder. "A change in your daily travels to work may force you to wake up early in the morning," says Stardust. "Make sure you plan accordingly."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer, you might find that your social life is especially active, but be careful: you don't want to over exert yourself. Stardust says, "Too much partying can lead to lack of rest. Hydrate and make sure you get your six hours of rest before you fall asleep at work."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Just like Aries, you're feeling totally exhausted during this new moon. "You’re feeling extra sloth-like. Take cat naps to rest your bones," says Stardust. There's nothing wrong with taking a nice break for a few days to catch up on your rest.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle While some signs might feel more tired than usual, you, Virgo, are going to be working through some sleep issues. Stardust says, "Taking a guided meditation or yoga class will help get your sleep back on point, as you may be experiencing insomnia."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle You'll probably need a little extra help when it comes to getting your eyes to close and your brain to turn off. Bustle spoke with astrologer Alice Bell, who says, "Money is on your mind, and you’re feeling more inclined to treat yourself. A new sleep mask or pajama set could inspire you to take your mind off work and just relax."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio, this new moon is rising in your sign during your season, which means you're probably full of intense transformative energy. Bell says, "You’re busy figuring out the ways you can get ahead right now, but don’t spread yourself too thin. The right amount of sleep will help you put your best foot forward during your season."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius, this is a great time to focus more on you and everything you've been working towards. "You’re keeping to yourself at the moment, and you might be finding inspiration for your everyday life through your dreams," says Bell. "Try keeping a dream journal by your bed to jot down ideas in the morning."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn, be sure to take a break before you leave yourself worn out. "You’re making more time for friends right now, but your busy social calendar might be getting in the way of your sleep schedule," says Bell. "Don’t overcommit yourself and try coming home at a reasonable hour."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This new moon is a great time for you to set some boundaries for yourself. Bell says, "work is taking up the majority of your time as you’re setting new long term goals for yourself. Turn your work email off at a reasonable hour though and make sure you leave the office by a certain time."