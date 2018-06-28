Designing a good Instagram story that'll garner engagement the likes of Kim Kardashian will be jealous of is about more than just snapping a cute photo or recording a funny video and posting it for the world to see. Sure, that's a huge part of the equation — but to really make your story stand out from the many others your friends are watching, you need to get creative with all of the little extras that the app offers. For instance, you can add GIFs, stickers, filters, location tags, hashtags, animated emojis, and polls to any pictures or videos you upload to your story. Or, you can add music to your Instagram stories, if you're feeling particularly bold.

In order to use the feature, you first have to make sure you're running the most up-to-date version of the app. Check for any available updates on your phone, and if you see one for Instagram, download it and then reopen the app. (If you don't see an update, you're probably good — this feature has been around since mid-2018, so if you've updated any time in 2019, you more than likely have access to the feature!)

Once you have the feature on your app, using it is really simple.

1. Tap The Music Sticker After Taking A Photo Or Video

Instagram

You can add music by tapping the sticker button and selecting the music sticker once you've taken a photo or video.

2. Swipe Through The Library Of Songs Offered On Instagram

Instagram

You can search for a specific song you know you want, or simply browse by mood, genre, or what's popular. Choose whatever your heart desires!

3. Select The Song You Want

Instagram

Once you've decided on a song, you can play around with it to ensure that the exact part you want your followers to hear plays. You can fast-forward and rewind to choose the part of the song that works for your story.

When your followers watch your story, they'll hear the song you picked play automatically. If they want more info on it, there will be a tappable sticker they can click. This is a really fun way to add some more interesting elements to your story, and it's also a cool way to listen to new songs. You might find your new favorite jam thanks to someone you follow adding it to their story!