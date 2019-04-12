Comedian Joe Lycett is set to fight for your rights in the new Channel 4 series, Got Your Back. The show will see the TV funnyman make use of his renowned complaining skills, and carry out consumer justice on behalf of the British public. Along with an assistant and a weekly celebrity guest, the comedian will help those who have been scammed or misled by big corporations, or have fallen victim to fraud. And if this sounds like something you'd like to be apart of, you absolutely can be, so here's how to apply for Joe Lycett's Got Your Back.

Anyone looking to sign up for the series should simply visit the 'take part' section of the Channel 4 website — and there they will find all the relevant information needed in order to apply for Got Your Back. Applicants are required to click on the given email address, which redirects users to their inbox. Presumably, applicants are then required to explain why they would be a perfect fit for the show, and a small statement on the Got Your Back application page reads, "Do you want Joe Lycett to fight for your consumer rights? Have you been conned out of money, ripped off by a company or received an inadequate service?" The page also states: "Please note your application will be received by a member of Rumpus Media’s production team and they may contact you directly."

Channel 4 on YouTube

According to an official Channel 4 synopsis, the series "will follow comedian Joe Lycett as he turns his well-honed skills of complaining to dish out a hilarious dose of consumer justice on behalf of the people of the UK." The synopsis then states:

"From scams and poor customer service to shocking practices and unacceptable consumer standards the series will cover a range of consumer gripes, feature stories relating to consumer issues and go undercover in Joe‘s quest for consumer justice. The approach may be humorous but the results could be life changing."

As reported by iNews, celebrity guests featured on the series include the likes of Kathy Burke and Richard Madeley, and, when speaking about his new TV venture, Lycett said:

"Having spent most of my life sending arsey emails to companies and local councils it is a great treat to now have an amazing crack team to escalate my consumer rights fight and needlessly waste corporate time. If you’ve been scammed, messed about by a company, or just want to contest a parking fine, then worry not: I’ve got your back."

Channel 4 appear to be extremely happy to have Lycett onboard, reports TellyMix, and the broadcaster's Factual Entertainment commissioning editor, Sarah Lazenby, has previously said:

"Joe Lycett is a rare talent, who manages to publicly lampoon everyone from parking wardens to Donald Trump with wit, warmth and utter charm. His infamous tirades against petty injustices are totally on point and we’re delighted that following a hugely successful pilot we are commissioning a series of his uniquely authored consumer show for Channel 4."

Got Your Back currently airs on Fridays at 8.30 p.m. on Channel 4.