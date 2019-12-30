One of the best ways to ensure your new year resolutions have a fighting chance is to stay organized. Having an unshakably efficient organizational practice will serve as a foundation for you to work toward your goals and make 2020 your most productive year yet. According to one astrologer, understanding how to be more organized in 2020 revolves around creating a particular routine for yourself and turning it into a ritual. Since each sign is predisposed to create a certain amount of structure in their lives, those rituals may look different from person to person.

Some signs are incredibly detail oriented — they thrive and feel the most free and creative when their lives and desks are sorted out efficiently. Other signs are overwhelmed by strict organization and feel stifled when things are too sterile. But just because some signs embrace organization more than others doesn't mean that all signs can't benefit from it. Bustle talked to astrologer Kyle Thomas about how each sign can improve their relationship with structure and order in the new year.

According to Thomas, each astrological personality should use a different method to optimize their productivity habits. And thankfully, the cosmos aligned in early 2020 for a super boost of productive energy. Here's how your sign can get organized in the new year:

Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

"Ruled by Mars, Aries is an active and feisty zodiac sign," Thomas tells Bustle. "They need to get their body moving to center and ground themselves." Without starting their day with exercise, it will be hard for Aries to channel their energy into their work. Consider hitting the gym, doing a virtual exercise program, or even just going for a walk in the middle of the day to recenter yourself.

Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20)

Though food is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about organization for Taurus, a trusty breakfast is the best way to start the day off with an organized mind, Thomas points out. When Taurus is not properly fueled, it's hard for them to focus. So make breakfast a big deal, make sure that you're eating lots of good, energizing foods and have this hearty meal be the first step of your new ritual.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun. 20)

"When it comes to a zodiac sign that needs their mind to always be abuzz, Gemini is ruled by mental Mercury," Thomas says. "This is why doing some motivational reading will inspire and get them ready for the day." On top of that, it's important to "straighten up before bed so that when you wake up in the morning, you already know where everything is," he suggests. For you, organizing for the day starts the night before.

Cancer (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22)

According to Thomas, the key to Cancer living an organized and focused life starts with meal prep. Cancers will benefit from doing a large meal prep at the beginning of the week so that they're not having to take time away from work to plan or make meals. The best way for this sign to stay on track is to know what they can expect at meal tine.

Leo (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22)

"Leo is known for its creative and artistic side, so the best way to get going with their day is to stimulate this side of their brain," Thomas suggests. "Consider listening to music that will get you pumped up, moving, and ready to rule your kingdom." If you do this every morning, you will train your brain to understand that once the tunes come on, it's time to get into work mode. The act in itself will help you stay more organized, while helping you start off the day with a good vibe.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sep. 22)

Because they're so detail-oriented, Thomas suggest Virgos start out their day by making a list. These lists can be work-related only, or you can go totally ham and list meal ideas, social ideas, or even map out your housework.

Libra (Sep. 23 – Oct. 22)

"Libra can be prone to indulgence and disorganization, so in order to bring some peace to their lives they should set aside the clothes and objects needed for the coming day," Thomas says. The more work Libra does at night for the morning ahead, the better chance they have at an organized day. So plan out your outfit, your breakfast, and schedule, because if you leave it to chance, you might not end up accomplishing everything on your list.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

"Scorpios are known for their intense connection to their emotions and the body, so they should meditate on what they can actually control in life and release what is not serving them," Thomas tells Bustle. This practice can be done with lists and journaling, or scheduling some time in the early morning for a bit of meditation to help you get your head in a healthy place before taking on the day in an organized and upbeat way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

"Sagittarius are known for their expansive personalities," Thomas tells Bustle, going on to say that in order to satisfy their curiosities and not get too distracted from the work they need to do, they should schedule in some time to listen to their favorite podcasts in the morning. Starting the day off with an educational show that they can listen to on the go will feed their minds and take up some of the curious energy that tends to distract them during the work day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

"Capricorns work hard to build their empires, so taking some much needed rest and relaxation for themselves is extremely important. No one can rule a kingdom when they’re exhausted, so consider a morning ritual that includes a spa treatment," Thomas explains. Taking the time to do a little bit of pampering and self-care will help Caps keep their momentum without burning out. That could be anything from a quick face mask to a foam roller massage.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

"Aquarius is a zodiac sign that is known for being in their heads," Thomas explains, which can be a good thing for organizational purposes, but isn't a sustainable mentality for productivity. "A way to fix this each morning would be to get in touch with their bodies through stretching or yoga or spending some time doing breath work, which will improve their mental and physical health."

Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)

According to Thomas, the best way for Pisces to get their life together and keep it that way is to meditate or journal first thing in the morning. This practice will help them bridge the gap between idea and action. "The mystical and sensitive zodiac sign of Pisces should enhance their organizational skills by spending some time each morning connecting to their inner self," Thomas says, "and their conscience will surely bring forward important messages."

A common theme within all signs is the benefit of starting off the day with a ritual. Whether your ritual is to eat a big breakfast or meditate on your schedule, it's important to set aside some sacred time for yourself. And according to Thomas, if you honor this ritual, the rest of the day has a better chance of going as planned.