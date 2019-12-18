It's been a big year for Fenty Beauty. The brand brought out a coveted new foundation formula with matching concealers, their first eyebrow products, and some amazing bronzers, among other brilliant launches. And they're not done yet; the brand is releasing a new range of palettes just in time for New Year's Eve, and they look INsane. Here's everything you need to know about the launch, including how to buy Fenty Beauty's new eyeshadow palettes in the UK, along with the release date and what to expect.

Fenty hasn't really dabbled with eyeshadow palettes too much in the past. They have their Moroccan Spice palette, but that's really it. Until now, that is. Not only is Fenty releasing a new option for eyes, they are releasing eight.

The Snap Shadows Mix & Match palettes were first announced on Fenty's Instagram page, much to the delight of mega fans. "We're bringin' y'all 8 mini eyeshadow palettes that can be used solo or paired and snapped together to create your own custom palette of creamy, blendable, and super-rich shades," the post read, alongside the information that these mini palettes are designed to be mixed and matched, and 'snap' together (presumably through magnets, like Fenty's Match Stix). You can therefore take a six-shade palette up to 12 simply by stacking one on top of the other. Clever, huh? And excellent for travel.

As mentioned, there are eight colour ways, with options for every taste, skin tone, and occasion. There are some great neutral palettes for those who prefer to keep things simple, such as 'True Neutrals,' and 'Peach,' as well as some more daring options for the evening or for those who prefer to go bold, including 'Smoky,' and 'Pastel Frost'. There's also a good mix of mattes and shimmers, so ranging finishes is taken care of. Fenty has swatches of all of the palettes on different skin tones over on their Instagram, so you can choose which one takes your fancy.

If you're as excited as I am for these new beauties, you don't have to wait long to snap them up (see what I did there). In fact, you can even pick them up before New Year's Eve, as they're due to drop at Boots and Harvey Nichols on 26 December.

That's your party makeup look taken care of, then.