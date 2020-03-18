Mother's Day is fast approaching and no matter how organised you've been this year, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic might have thrown some logistical spanners in the works. And apart from logistics, it's important to be cautious when being in contact with family members who might be elderly and/or have underlying health issues. So here's a run down of how to celebrate Mother's Day safely during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Mother's Day 2020 falls on Sunday, March 22. At the moment, we're in midst of an unprecedented global pandemic, which means that obviously this year isn't going to be as traditional as previous years.

In 2019, research by Global Data found that the UK was expected to spend up to £1.6 billion in celebration of their beloved matriarchs. The amount of money spent on gifts, flowers, and in hospitality during annual events like Mother's Day is obviously sure to take a hit in 2020.

Many people are concerned about sending cards in the post, so much so that the Royal Mail spoke to the Independent to confirm that it's perfectly safe to send cards to your mum this year. Shane O’Riordain, the managing director of marketing, regulation and corporate affairs at Royal Mail told the Independent that it's "business as usual." He also told the paper that the "health, safety and wellbeing" of the Royal Mail's staff, their customers, and the communities in which they exist are their "number one priority."

Visiting

Obviously with previous years, visiting your mum and elderly female relatives to show them your love would not only be normal, it would be expected. But at the moment the UK Government is advising not only social distancing and self isolating, but also to limit contact with people over the age of 70 for the next 12 weeks to protect them from the virus. So this year organising a FaceTime or Skype call with your mum and/or grandma is the way to go.

Deliveries

As I previously mentioned, the Royal Mail are working tirelessly and responsibly to get people their post and run business as usual. With regards to flowers, delivery giant Interflora say on their Instagram that their "network of local, artisan florists are open for business as usual."

For Amazon users however, deliveries may be affected. In a statement shared with the Independent they explained that at the moment they're focusing on shipping products that people are in need of instead of more luxury items.

"We are temporarily prioritising household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into our fulfilment centres so we can more quickly receive, restock, and ship these products to customers."

Across the country food delivery services, including Dominos and Deliveroo, are practicing "contact free" deliveries meaning if you wanted to send them a ruddy good take away, then why the heck not.

Non Contact Gift Ideas

This year is definitely a good one to try and eschew all of the material sides of this celebration. Why not get on the blower or Facetime and have a good long catch up? Or maybe try out your film making skills and make a special video just for your mum? Donating to a charity or food bank in her name might be an act of true kindness in her honour and at a time like this, those acts are vital.

Above all what your mum wants for Mother's Day is for you to look after yourselves and each other, and for us all to get through this as best we can.