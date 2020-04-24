If your partner hasn't driven you a little up the wall by now, consider yourself lucky. When you're around someone 24/7, you'll start noticing little things about them that you find really annoying. Like, how they never fold their clothes after doing laundry or how they hang the toilet paper the wrong way. (Are you an over or under person? Actually, ignore me.) Fortunately, astrology is here to help. Knowing how to deal with your partner's most annoying trait, based on their zodiac sign, can help make life a lot easier.

Nobody's perfect, and we all have our fair share of annoying traits or things we do that rub people the wrong way. In fact, many times, these traits are what make us unique or interesting. And when it comes to relationships, it's completely normal to find your partner irritating at times. Conflict doesn't mean that you should break up or that you aren't a good match overall. If you find yourself getting on each other's nerves, it just means you need to learn how to communicate openly and honestly about how you're feeling.

Here's your partner's most annoying trait, and how to deal with it, based on their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries can be a bit bossy and impatient. Combine that with a passion for competition and their energetic demeanor, and you get a partner who can be annoying to be around. As astrologer Mary Cole tells Bustle, "They'll get you to handle quarantine in a proactive manner like them, by telling you to you to join in on spring cleaning or planning each day excessively." The good thing is, dealing with an Aries is easy enough. According to Cole, a little validation goes a long way. Let them know that you appreciate how they are and their desire to make the most out of their day. Then be honest and say that you need time to relax on your own. Aries will respect your wishes.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus is pretty grounded and easy to be around. However, they can be very stubborn and lazy. So, if you ask them to do something, it may take them a while to actually get to it. If they really don't want to do something, they won't do it at all. It can be annoying, especially if you feel like you've been doing a lot more work around the house than they have. According to Cole, the best way to deal with this is to give Taurus space to do their own thing without you. "They'll get bored and will want your attention," she says. Once you have their full attention, you can have a conversation with them about their laziness.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) With Gemini, you never know which version of them you're going to get on a given day. One day they'll want to hang out with you the entire day, and the next, they're very distant. "They'll often contradict themselves over and over again, and it can be very annoying," Cole says. They have a tendency to get bored easily, so the best way to handle a Gemini is to keep surprising them. Find a new game you two can play together, a documentary you should watch, or even try learning a new skills. According to Cole, Geminis just need constant stimulation. If they have that, you two should be fine.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) A sensitive Water sign like Cancer can get a bit emotional and needy while in quarantine. This is a sign that genuinely enjoys being with their partner all the time. According to Cole, "They give everything to relationships, so any space you may need is taken as a personal attack. The way to deal with this is fairly easy: It all comes down to having an honest conversation with them about how much you love and appreciate them. Let them know that the space you need is nothing personal, and after the talk, they'll likely understand.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Leo loves attention and has the biggest ego among the zodiac, which makes sense since they're ruled by the Sun. They're also pretty creative and may try to get you to do crazy things with them for the 'gram. If you tell them that you aren't into it, they may get offended and will become passive-aggressive. The best thing to do when a Leo is being annoying is to leave them be for a bit. According to Cole, gestures also go a long way with them. So, maybe you don't want to make a music video with them, but you can offer to do something else instead. Making them a small gift, a surprise cooked meal, or even popping in their favorite movie are other ways to make them feel special without going viral on TikTok.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgos are the ultimate perfectionists, and there's no doubt they're using this time to clean their apartments and make a bunch of to-do lists. They like having everything planned out and can also be a little too critical and nitpicky at times, which can be annoying. According to Cole, Virgos tend to do a lot and barely have any time to pamper themselves. So, the best way to deal is to schedule in some relaxation for the both of you. If you plan out a self-care day, it could do you both a lot of good.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Libras are very social creatures. Chances are, they're spending a lot of time FaceTiming their family or throwing Zoom parties every weekend. It can be annoying sometimes if all you want is some peace and quiet around the house, and they're constantly on the phone catching up with everyone they've ever known. Sometimes, it can even be hard to get some alone time with them, too. But, according to Cole, if you're vulnerable and open up about the fact that the constant reaching out is bothersome and that you need some of their time, they'll feel needed and will cater to you instead. "All they need to know is that they are making a positive difference in the lives of their loved ones," she says.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpios are deep thinkers and lovers of mystery. Like the other Water signs, they have a tendency to get a little broody whenever they don't get their way, and that can be a bit annoying. But the thing they do most is fixate and obsess over things non-stop. "Whether it's conspiracy theories or psychoanalyzing the way you're handling quarantine, it can get very bothersome," Cole says. The best way to deal with this is to keep their mind entertained. This can be as simple as recommending a good mystery series to read or getting them hooked on a new show.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Sagittarius is known for being very fun to be around. They have a great sense of humor, they like living in the moment, and they don't really take themselves too seriously. However, they value their freedom and independence. So, being stuck at home for a while can bring out another side to them. According to Cole, they're very smart and believe they're always right. So they may cut you off in the middle of a conversation to correct you or tell you why your opinions are wrong. The best way to deal with this is to call them out on it. Sagittarius appreciates honesty. Many times, they don't even realize they're dominating the conversations. Again, they will make it a point to fix their behavior.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Capricorns tend to be serious, hard-working individuals. Whenever they get stressed, they can be a bit negative, which can be draining to be around. "Every comment you make will be matched with negative sarcasm, which a Cap may not even realize they're doing," Cole says. They're very driven and disciplined. If they notice you sitting on the couch, watching movies all day, they may get on your case to be more proactive. In order to deal with them when they get into this negative space, try being a source calm for them. Let them know that it's OK to relax, let go, and breathe. According to Cole, meditation works well with Capricorns because it's a proactive way to relax. If you meditate with them, they can feel like they have a partner who understands them.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) As an Air sign, Aquarius loves a good conversation. They love debating others in an effort to learn more about them and their world views. This is a sign that will want to know your opinion on how the government is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and play devil's advocate. This can be annoying when all you want to do on a Thursday afternoon is hang out with them and watch TV in peace. According to Cole, the best way to deal with an Aquarius is to take some space and let them come to you. When they do, set some boundaries by letting them know you don't want to talk politics or news for the next two hours.