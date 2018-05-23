These May Be Your 2 Most Annoying Traits, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

We all have a few annoying traits associated with our zodiac sign. And usually, it's these very things our friends and partners love most about us. Our "annoying" traits can be what makes us endearing, quirky, and interesting. So nine times out of ten, they're nothing to be ashamed of.

But sometimes, these traits can accidentally rub others the wrong way, and make life more difficult than it needs to be. So it never hurts to be aware of them. When it comes to astrology and personality traits, it's all about being self-aware, and moving through the world in a way that feels right for you, but also makes your daily interactions as healthy as possible. Of course not everyone will identify with all the characteristics of their zodiac sign, but these traits can be used as a guide to offer you another layer of awareness into your personality.

"Understanding where our weaknesses lie helps us develop compassion for ourselves and for others and gives us a direction to work toward in our own personal development," Therese Tucker, a psychic channel, medium, and empathic intuitive, tells Bustle. While you can't win over everyone all the time, it never hurts to be aware of your strengths and weaknesses, simply as a way of ensuring you have balance in life. Here are the two most "annoying" traits for each zodiac sign, as well as expert advice for keeping them in check.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Competitive & Impulsive Tina Gong/Bustle Aries can be a highly competitive sign, which certainly helps them get ahead in life. But if they aren't careful, this tendency can cause others to feel like they're being bowled over as Aries pursues their dreams — and that's not always the most well-received quality. For Aries, it's important that they remember to be a team, not only for their reputation's sake, but also so they can be even more accomplished. "Being competitive with others is old paradigm behavior and won’t get [them] very far in an age that’s all about collaboration," Tucker says. "Instead, [Aries can] try using that competitive edge to compete with [themselves]." As for their impulsiveness, Aries might want to try to go against their desire for instant gratification, and learn to slow down. "Contemplation is a skill that needs to be developed for Aries, and ultimately [they] will be better at manifesting [their] desires because [they] took the time to stop and really consider why [they wanted] want what [they desired]"

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Unmotivated & Self-Indulgent Tina Gong/Bustle As the sign of the bull, Taurus often has a tendency to come off as a bit unmotivated, and sometimes even a tad self-indulgent, if they aren't careful. They're all about comfort, and can easily give into stubbornness. But it's a trait they can work on, if they so choose. To do so, "Taurus needs to create accountability," Tucker says. "If [they] can find the person who depends on [them] to be a shining example in this world, [they] can find the energy to do what needs to get done." As for seeming like they're over-indulgent, Taurus can stand to strike a healthy balance between what they want, and what others want. "An easy way to remedy this is to share," Tucker says. "In other words, 'I do one kind thing for myself, and one kind thing for another.' It’s the 'one for me, one for you, two for me, two for you' approach," that will help Taurus come off as more giving. And, "this will help keep Taurus balanced, feeling deeply nurtured while using their strength to nurture others."

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Superficial & Indecisive Tina Gong/Bustle As the the sign of the twins, it's easy for Gemini to come off as slightly superficial and indecisive. As Tucker says, "It’s easy for Gemini to get lost in their thoughts and in doing so they can easily gloss over other people’s feelings." For any Gemini experiencing this issue, who feels like they might be rubbing others the wrong way, they can find balance in taking time to get to know people. "Take the time to get to know someone, use the power of Gemini’s need for knowledge to really learn about people around you," Tucker says. "You will discover your depth in this way."

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Insecure & Indirect Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer is all about creating a sense of security, so they're easily rattled whenever life feels unsure. When that happens, "the solution for Cancer is to focus their attention on something they know they are good at," Tucker says. "Even in a new situation, there is always something [they can] bring into it that [they] can feel secure about, [such as] kindness, willingness to learn, patience, etc." Cancer may also want to work on their habit of seeming indirect when they communicate with others. "They may know what they want, but again can feel too insecure to say it," Tucker says. To remedy this, "start with being direct in small ways, (what you’d like for dinner, or picking color palettes for decorating your home). In this way you can review how others react to your direct feedback and grow in a sense of security that the world will respond to you when you are clear with the world."

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Arrogant & Hard On Themselves Tina Gong/Bustle Leo is often in the spotlight, since they enjoy being the star of the show. But it might be easy for them to come off as arrogant, as a result. They also often give off a vibe that they're tough on themselves. "Leo has a very specific conundrum of [potentially] being both egotistical and yet completely aware of this trait," Tucker says. So the best thing Leo can do, when these two traits come together, is to give themselves a break. "Let go of comparison and learn to see what other’s are giving instead," Tucker says. "Notice that everyone has a different approach in life and give them the benefit of the doubt that they really are doing the best they can. In this way, Leo [can develop] gratitude for others." And then, learn to show a little bit of that gratitude for themselves.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Critical & Complaining Tina Gong/Bustle A Virgo's perfectionistic tendencies might rub others the wrong way, and make them seem a bit annoying. "They have a critical eye for detail that can make them great, but also be their short coming when they use that exacting eye on picking others apart," Tucker says. While they shouldn't necessarily tone down their eagle eye, they can learn to relax in certain situations. "Recognizing that the world and people are flawed, but those flaws create remarkable beauty, would be an excellent lesson for Virgo," says Tucker. "In turn, they would be able to relax knowing that their own flaws also make them more beautiful, too. As for their habit of complaining, "working on reframing a situation is a seriously powerful skill for [them,]" Tucker says. "Yes, every situation has it’s [negative] side, but it also has its good side, too. Spend time focusing on what is good and you’ll notice that you draw more people and support in to you life."

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Codependent & Self-Neglectful Tina Gong/Bustle Libra has a tendency to rely on others for their happiness, to a potentially unhealthy degree. And that can lead to others viewing them as codependent. "They are so committed to relationships and partnerships that they start identifying as that unit, rather than as the self," Tucker says. "Spending time with themselves, getting to know their own tastes, preferences, abilities, and personal strengths will help keep Libra strong and balanced." That way, they can have their relationship they so desire, without overwhelming their partner.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Intense & Secretive Tina Gong/Bustle If there's an intense sign, Scorpio is known to be it. And while their intensity is what makes them interesting, Scorpio has to be careful that they don't go overboard and rub people the wrong way. "Intensity can lead to extremes," and extremes can be difficult for some to deal with, Tucker says. "Learning how to get in touch with something as simple, and powerful as the breath will help keep Scorpio in touch with their higher nature, allowing them to find balance in life." The next time Scorpio catches themselves coming off as kind of paranoid, they can take a moment to center themselves. In doing so, they can overcome whatever's at their core that has them acting that way. "Usually there is a fear of loss of, or a lack of acceptance," Tucker says. "Scorpio must learn to translate their fear and understand what it’s really about — that whatever they fear losing, they actually care deeply about. Once they can identify what they deeply care about, they should find someone they can trust and be brave enough to share what is precious to them. In this way Scorpio can overcome living in fear."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Careless & Distracted Tina Gong/Bustle As a light-hearted sign, Sagittarius at their best "can be a lot of fun," Tucker says, but at their worst "can be ... careless." This can get them into trouble in their relationships, because they can come off as cold and distracted — even though they're really just masters of moving on. So, to ensure that no one's feelings are hurt, it may behoove Sagittarius to be more careful regarding how they're perceived. "If they would take the time to check in with others, and make sure everyone is on the same page they would experience less turbulence here," Tucker says.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Unyielding & Hard-Headed Tina Gong/Bustle When it comes to responsibility, Capricorn has that skill down pat. They can be counted on for anything, and they truly have their stuff together. But that same trait can make them seem unyielding and hard-headed, when you first meet them. "Capricorns really think that their way is the right way, and in many cases they are right," Tucker says. "Unfortunately, this does not mean [they're always] right — but their lack of willingness to see another’s point of view can cause real friction in their lives." Capricorn should feel free to stick to their guns when they're really passionate about something, while also keeping in mind that it's OK to see someone else's point of view. "If Capricorn would stop and ask themselves 'Do I want to be right or happy?' they might find the happiness that sometimes seems to allude them," Tucker says. "Choosing to be happy in the case of Capricorn means learning humility."

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Detached & Overly-Logical Tina Gong/Bustle For shy Aquarius, it's easy for them to seem detached and fixed in their personality. "Aquarius is one of the most logical signs of the zodiac, and because [they are] always looking to make logical connections, problem solving, or understand the inner-workings, [they] can become overly-detached from [their] feelings," Tucker says. Since these traits can make some interactions tricky for Aquarius, it never hurts for them to figure out ways to better understand others. "Emotions feel like they muddy the waters and so Aquarius would rather not be bogged down by emotional confusion," Tucker says. "But, a lack of personal emotional intelligence means a lack of understanding someone else’s emotional response. They will not understand why someone is reacting so illogically to something they say or do until they tap into their own heart to see how it feels." Which is definitely a skill Aquarius can work on and master with time.