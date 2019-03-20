The death count is expected to rise in southeastern Africa, where some of Cyclone Idai's survivors are still awaiting help, according to reports. The storm struck the region last Thursday, leaving flooding and destruction in its wake. Mozambique was particularly affected, according to local nonprofits working to provide humanitarian aid.

"This is the worst humanitarian crisis in Mozambique’s recent history," said Jamie LeSueur, who is leading the emergency response in the coastal Mozambican city of Beira for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, in a statement. "It is a humanitarian catastrophe for the people of Central Mozambique. Large parts of Beira have been damaged, entire villages and towns have been completely flooded. Rescuers are scrambling to pull people trapped on rooftops and in trees to safety. Many, many families have lost everything."

Some estimates predict that the overall death toll could hit the thousands, according to NPR. Right now, many aid efforts are focused on rescuing people who are trapped because of damaged infrastructure and excessive flooding. Reports indicate that an unknown number of people are still stuck on their roofs, awaiting rescue.

If you're able to donate resources, there are many aid organizations accepting help. Many have special funds set aside just for Cyclone Idai relief.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is among organizations leading the charge for relief efforts, per the BBC. They have a number of specialized fundraising campaigns on their website, including one set aside for helping the organization respond to victims of Cyclone Idai.

Humanity & Inclusion Humanity & Inclusion, a nonprofit that focuses on removing landmines, but also responds to natural disasters, is accepting donations especially for those in Mozambique who were affected by the cyclone. They have been doing nonprofit work in the country since 1986, according to the group's website.

Joint Aid Management Joint Aid Management (JAM) is a humanitarian relief organization currently doing work in Angola, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda, and Sierra Leone, according to its website. They, too, have a special donation button specifically for Cyclone Idai victims.

Doctors Without Borders Doctors Without Borders is among the organizations providing relief and aid to Cyclone Idai's victims. They are mainly concerned with providing and maintaining access to medical care. They have a general unrestricted fund that is currently accepting donations.

UN Crisis Relief Getty Images/Getty Images News/Getty Images UN Crisis Relief, a humanitarian aid donation platform from the United Nations, is also doing its share to help victims on the ground. Like many of the other organizations responding in southeastern Africa, the organization has a special fundraising effort earmarking dollars for Cyclone Idai victims.

UNICEF Getty Images/Getty Images News/Getty Images Focusing on children and families, UNICEF has set up a Cyclone Idai donation fund that will help the organization fund access to clean drinking water, health supplies, and emergency shelter, according to its website.

CARE The organization CARE has worked in Mozambique since 1984, providing food and emergency help, according to its website. The group specializes in fighting poverty, and places an emphasis on empowering women. They have a special donation button located on a page highlighting the ongoing cyclone disaster in the country.

Project HOPE The humanitarian relief organization Project HOPE prioritizes helping health care workers do their jobs. They also respond to emergencies, and according to their website, are on the ground in Mozambique. They are accepting donations set aside for Cyclone Idai relief.