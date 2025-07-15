Heidi Klum Can't Get Enough Of These Cleavage-Baring Bikinis

Heidi Klum is back to doing what she does best. It was the international model’s discerning eye and memorable quips that made her the fan-favorite host of Project Runway. And eight years after she left the gig behind, she’s stepping up once again to host the show’s upcoming season, premiering July 31.

But before getting back to work, Klum squeezed in a tropical vacay, and showed off her collection of supermodel-approved bikinis in the process. And better yet, you don’t need a Project Runway-sized paycheck to land these looks from Klum’s partnered brand, Calzedonia.

Heidi’s Sexy, Affordable Bikinis

Klum might be looking for some R&R, but she still made sure to pack on the PDA with husband Tom Kaulitz in her July 13 Instagram post, captioning it, “it’s another day for you and me in paradise.”

In the steamy video, the model wore a rust red ruched string bikini top ($60) that revealed her décolletage, and a matching pair of satin finish bottoms ($39) from Calzedonia.

In another post, Klum traded in muted tones for a bright, Baywatch red set. She paired a fiery halter bikini top ($50) with high-cut Brazilian bottoms ($39) in the same hue. She added a pair of gold sandals, a pair of blue shades, and a colorful floral printed shawl, along with a sun hat with subtle zebra print details for some on-trend flair.

Heidi’s Glam Swimsuit

Among her more casual beachside posts, Klum shared a more glamorous campaign for Calzedonia. Trading her loose beach waves for a smooth blowout, the model posed in a sparkling set.

She wore a white triangle bikini top with silver rhinestones draped across the cups ($139), paired with white string bikini bottoms with matching, dainty silver chains falling from the end of the ties ($49), styled with a sheer white button down draped around her arms.