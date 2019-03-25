A 19-year-old Parkland shooting survivor died by suicide a week ago, and was buried on Friday. Now the community — and the country — are coming together to help her family during the difficult time. Here's how to donate to Sydney Aiello's family and help honor her legacy. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up with a goal of $20,000; it's already been way surpassed in an outpouring of support.

The Miami Herald reported that Aiello's family said she killed herself because of survivor's guilt. Aiello had also recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The GoFundMe, though, focused more on happy memories.

"Sydney spent 19 years writing her story as a beloved daughter, sister and friend to many," the page reads. "She lit up every room she entered. She filled her days cheerleading, doing yoga, and brightening up the days of others. Sydney aspired to work in the medical field helping others in need. On March 17th, 2019 Sydney became the guardian angel to many."

The fundraiser was first shared on Friday, and already 2,678 people have donated. Many have left messages of support on the campaign's wall, comparing what they're going through with their kids or sharing stories of struggle with PTSD.

